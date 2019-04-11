Free family fun is on the agenda for April 13 at Super Service Saturday.

The free annual event at the Live Oaks Career Campus on Buckwheat Road in Milford returns April 13 from 11 am-2 pm.

The popular event features activities and fun for the community organized by the teachers and students of Live Oaks. A sampling of activities:

· Free computer cleanup by students in the Computer Service Technician and Networking program

· Free car wash

· Kids’ zone—build a toolbox, make music shakers

· Petting zoo sponsored by the Veterinary Assisting and Animal Science programs

· Basic health screening

· Free hot dog lunch

· Recycling of metal, paper, computers, cell phones, and appliances

· Mini manicures by Cosmetology students

Other community members and organizations will also hold a craft show, book fair, and rummage sale.

This year’s Super Service Saturday also features information tables from:

– Great Oaks Adult Education

– Great Oaks Summer Camps

For more information, go to www.greatoaks.com/sss. Live Oaks Career Campus is located at 5956 Buckwheat Road in Milford.