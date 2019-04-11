The Evergreen Center will present an Easter concert Wednesday, April 17, as the next in a series of concerts at the Batavia Town Hall Armory.

The performance will feature a night of chamber music favorites, including Schubert’s “Shepherd on the Rock.” The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Batavia Armory is at 65 N. Second St., Batavia.

The Village of Batavia and the Evergreen Center for Nature, Arts, and Music are sponsoring the series of musical concerts. The most recent concert was March 27, featuring “Burning Caravan,” a jazz and swing ensemble.

Angelo Santoro, a clarinetist, organized the Evergreen Center, devoted to creativity and the appreciation of nature. It is on Old State Route 74 on the property that has been home to Santoro Engineering Company for 51 years. Mr. Santoro has devoted the site to education in the arts and sciences, while retaining its natural beauty.

Two other concerts are on the spring calendar at the Batavia Armory:

· A May 15 concert will mark the arrival of spring with this performance of Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet.

· The Clermont Chorale will present an evening of choral music June 7. Music directors are Tim Carpenter and Tracy Carpenter