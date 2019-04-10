The only two teams to garner a first-place vote in The Clermont Sun’s preseason National Division softball poll met on the field for the first time on Friday, April 5.

Williamsburg hosted Felicity in the game, a contest the host Wildcats would win 7-3, extending their winning streak in the division to 43 games.

“It wasn’t a bad game,” Felicity head coach Donnie Hall said. “A few plays here and there, but that’s the way it goes. That’s softball.”

The Lady Cardinals struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by sophomore Reagan Lowe with two outs in the first inning.

Williamsburg had an answer in the bottom of the frame, with senior Faith Golden launching a home run to tie the game at one. Sophomore Madi Ogden then reached on an error and scored on a double by Kara Bailey. Madi Neth came in to run for the Williamsburg catcher, and ended up scoring on a sacrifice by Hailey Speeg.

The Lady Wildcats made it 4-1 in the bottom of the second. Marissa Pangallo doubled with one out and scored on a steal of home later in the inning.

Felicity got that run back in the third. Lexi Carnahan tripled to right field, and Lowe walked. Madison Milton’s single scored Carnahan, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

Paige Fisher was hit with a pitch with one out in the fifth inning for Williamsburg. She went to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Jacee Rhone.

Neither team scored in the fourth or fifth inning. Felicity trimmed the lead back to two runs in the sixth. Skylar Brandenburg singled, moved to second on a sacrifice and third on a groundout. She then scored one batter later.

Williamsburg added two runs in the bottom of the frame. Alexis Lindsey singled and Pangallo reached on an error at first. Golden walked one out later, and Ogden drove home both Lindsey and Pangallo with a double.

Felicity put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a groundout ended the game.

Despite the loss, Hall felt the Lady Cardinals played well against Williamsburg.

“I was pleased,” Hall said. “That’s the first time in four years we’ve played seven innings with Williamsburg. We’re getting there. Baby steps, but we’re getting there.”

Golden was the only Williamsburg player to record more than one hit. She finished 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI. She also walked twice. Ogden picked up a pair of RBIs in the game, while Pangallo scored two runs.

For Felicity, Lowe collected three hits in three at-bats. She also walked once. Carnahan, Bradenburg and Milton also had base hits.

The team’s seventh hit came from Bailee Caudill, who started the game for the Lady Cardinals in the circle. She gave up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits in 5.1 innings. She struck out two batters and walked one.

“Bailey is a wonderful alternative,” Hall said. “When Reagan’s not on her game, or when the other team is ready for Reagan, you bring Bailey in, and she’s spot on. She can hit her spots.”

That latter point is key, as Williamsburg head coach Rick Healey said the change of pace brought by Caudill made it difficult for the Williamsburg bats to get going.

“We hit harder pitching better than we do the slower pitching,” Healey said. “Most of our girls were almost finished with the swing, most of their weight was already out on their front foot and the ball was just getting there. It’s very difficult to hit the ball hard if that’s what happens.”

Healey also had some praise for his SBAAC National Division foe.

“They’re a very good team,” Healey said. “Donnie has done some very good things with Felicity.”

These two squads have one more meeting left this season. They’re scheduled to face each other on Friday, April 26 in Felicity. Williamsburg has two games coming up this weekend, starting with a road game in Bethel on Friday, April 12. The team then hosts Milton Union at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Felicity is slated to host Batavia on Thursday, April 11 before visiting Clermont Northeastern on Friday, April 12.

For a gallery of photos from Williamsburg’s softball and baseball wins over Felicity, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ClerSunSports.

Williamsburg catcher Kara Bailey throws the ball back to the pitcher in the Lady Wildcats’ win over Felicity on Friday, April 5, 2019. https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_56281481_424699058291591_4563510435420045312_o_424699051624925.jpg Williamsburg catcher Kara Bailey throws the ball back to the pitcher in the Lady Wildcats’ win over Felicity on Friday, April 5, 2019.