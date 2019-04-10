Grant Career Center setting up students for future careers

By Brett Milam

Editor

The Sun sat down with Michael Parry on April 1, the superintendent of Grant Career Center, to learn more about career tech and his vision for the center’s future.

Parry, originally from Pennsylvania, became superintendent of GCC on Aug. 1, 2018, taking over for Dr. Lisa Tuttle-Huff.

Grant, located at 718 West Plane St. in Bethel, offers both secondary and adult education, catering to 315 secondary students. Those students spend about half their time on academics and half in a laboratory setting. Those junior and senior students come from four area schools, typically: Bethel-Tate, Felicity-Franklin, New Richmond, and Williamsburg.

Parry has previously worked at places similar to Grant: the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center in Ashland County, Ohio, and Butler Technology and Career Development Schools in Butler County, Ohio. He knew his experience in Ashland would translate to what he could do at Grant, as it was a one-to-one comparison: a more rural student population being served on a single-building campus.

Butler Tech did offer a window into the “exciting innovations” possible for career tech, but Parry said it was about taking those innovations applied to a bigger school, and implementing them at a smaller school, such as Grant.

One of those things Parry has done since arriving at Grant is to implement his management style.

“I’m real passionate about – and it’s a direct relationship to what we did at Butler Tech – decentralized leadership and decentralized decision-making,” he said.

For example, Parry has directors for adult education and curriculum, and secondary education and those directors are in charge of those areas.

“I expect and anticipate my staff, even when we’re on a one-building campus here, to really own their area of leadership and expertise and drive that through the organization and drive the organization forward from their perspective. It was a must-do when we were at Butler Tech,” he said.

In other words, every decision couldn’t and shouldn’t flow through him; it’s not the best way to lead, Parry said.

That decentralized understanding also filters through to the students themselves.

“From that perspective, we really are trying to mimic the real world, the real world of work that we are preparing these students to walk into. That when you encounter something on the job, you don’t always get to run to your boss and say, ‘He was mean to me,’ or this happened, or I had this problem,” Parry said. “Every organizational leader expects you to solve that problem on your own or at least try to [do] to the best of your ability. And we’re trying to create that environment here for our youth.”

Parry said what sets Grant apart from the nine traditional school districts in the county – Batavia, Bethel-Tate, Clermont Northeastern, Felicity-Franklin, Goshen, Milford, New Richmond, West Clermont, and Williamsburg – is that Grant puts them in the “driver’s seat of what they want to do next” by providing technical skills they will need, but also the academic background, if the student goes on to college.

Military, work, or college – those options are available after attending a career tech, Parry said, but setting up for military or work might be lacking at the more traditional schools. However, he did shout-out the Felicity-Franklin Future Farmers of America program as “dynamite,” but also noted that it’s an outlier.

“That’s what we’re bringing to the table; we also do really well to helping connect students what they’re interested in next. That’s really important to us here,” Parry said. “Part of the benefit of being a small school … we can make really individual decisions for students. If you want this unique thing, let’s figure out how to do that,” he said.

It’s about investing in the kids at that individual level, and whether education is “sequentially” the next step or not.

“For the jobs of the future, for the economy of the future, college isn’t a prerequisite to being successful in that market, and frankly, sometimes I think it can be a hindrance to you getting into something into a position that you want to be in and can be successful at, and earn a very sound living doing,” he said.

Part of preparing for the future means possibly pushing down the services Grants offers beyond the junior and senior level, Parry said. Legally, Grant is allowed to serve anyone from the seventh-grade through the twelfth-grade, but traditionally-speaking, that hasn’t happened yet.

Grant services middle school students in Bethel and New Richmond through a satellite program to get them interested in career tech education.

“But connecting with younger students becomes a really interesting option for us: the earlier we can touch on that student, the more flexibility and different options we can provide in that 12th-grade year,” he said.

Parry said 60 percent of students enrolled in Grant knew they would enroll in Grant after their eighth-grade year. Currently, Grant makes a big push for students in their 10th-grade year, but for a majority of them, it wasn’t “particularly impactful,” he said.

Myths are something they talk about at the career techs, Parry said.

“We have to have an active campaign to win the hearts and minds of the moms. Because moms are so essential to us,” Parry said.

Parry said he’s talked to countless parents who said they were reluctant because of the myths they’ve heard, but once they’ve been through Grant, it was the “best decision they’ve ever made.”

One of the difference-makers to having a kid “blossom” at Grant is that they’re excited about being there, and the learning connects with how that student best learns, Parry said.

“It’s hard to go to anything every day if it grinds at you,” he said.

One of the other myths about career tech is that those students who do decide on that path versus a more traditional school do so because they aren’t being successful in the traditional environment.

“What the students on a whole have decided is that the experience of having hands-on, rigorous and relevant experience while in high school is important to them, for whatever reason,” Parry said.

On the adult side of things, Grant is also looking into new ways of delivering services. Instead of offering courses that are between 600-900 hours, which could take two years to get done, Parry said they think they would be better off offering short-run, industry credential-based courses, like STNA. An STNA can be acquired in five weeks.

It’s a means to an end, Parry said, “get in, get out.”

“But none of them are 900-hours long because that’s more than I can chew. For a student who has been out of school or out of work, or whatever the “out of” is for them, that seems too steep of a hill to climb,” he said.

On looking toward the future, Parry said part of their five-year plan at Grant is that they need to grow as an organization.

“We are smaller than we need to be, and on both sides of the organization,” he said.