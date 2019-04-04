Walnut Hills got the go-ahead run to third base twice in West Clermont’s win over the Eagles on Monday, April 1.

However, the Wolves were able to hold them off the board defensively, while scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to win the game 6-5.

The teams traded runs in the first inning. Walnut Hills struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first, only to see West Clermont match them in the bottom of the inning.

The Eagles took the lead in the second inning, scoring three runs, two of which came on an error by the Wolves.

Head coach Brian Conley the Eagles were able to put up five runs early due to problems throwing strikes.

“We just didn’t do a good job getting ahead,” Conley said. “Our starting pitcher had a little trouble getting ahead, and then they got pitches to hit being behind in the count.”

West Clermont added a pair of runs in the fourth to trim the lead to 5-4. They tied it in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Bailey Bravo singled. Ryan Albers walked, moving Bravo to second. Grant Gillespie then walked to load the bases. Austin Price reached on an error by the shortstop, scoring Bravo.

The Eagles had chances to take the lead. Garrett Longeway led off the sixth with a single. Loren Williams then singled, and West Clermont made a pitching change. Charlie Buhler came in for the Wolves, and immediately recorded his first out on a grounder to third. Jack Towell threw home, and Trevor Conley tagged Longeway out at the plate.

A wild pitch moved runners to second and third, but Buhler struck out the next batter and got Collin Miller to fly out to end the inning.

In the seventh, Zach Kershner singled. A sacrifice bunt and a groundout moved the runner to third, but Heinecke grounded out to end the inning. Brian Conley praised Buhler for his work in relief.

“He did a great job throwing strikes and going right at them,” Conley said. “He’s been doing that for the last two years, he does a great job of that.”

Buhler seconded that strike-throwing notion, saying he trusted his defense behind him to make a play.

“I just knew if I threw a strike, my defense would back me up,” Buhler said. “I put it there, and they did.”

Bravo started the rally in the bottom of the seventh with a walk. Ryan Albers then walked, and Grant Gillespie struck out for the second out. Price jumped ahead 3-0, then took a strike and fouled off a pitch. He singled home Bravo to end the game.

“It was a full count, I was just trying to put it in play,” Price said. “Make them make a play. I hit it in the gap.”

Bravo finished the game with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. He also drove in a pair of runs. Price, Trevor Conley, Gavin Pitts and Kyle Fultz also picked up a hit, as did Benjamin Lindsley.

Brian Conley praised the Wolves for their resiliency throughout this season.

“They’ve done that all year,” Conley said. “They just keep playing the game. That’s what we try to tell them to do, they just keep their head up, no matter the situation.”

With the win, West Clermont improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in ECC play. The loss was the first on the year for Walnut Hills. The Wolves are scheduled to be back in action on Friday, April 5 with a home game against Turpin.

