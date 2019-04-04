By Brett Milam

Editor’s Note: This article includes some profane language, which has been included due to the nature of the case.

A Columbus man was acquitted in Clermont County Common Pleas Court of harassing State Rep. John Becker on March 19.

Jacob Bragg, 29, was originally charged in Municipal Court with one felony count of making a terroristic threat on Sept. 15, 2018.

That charge was dismissed and on Oct. 4, 2018, he was charged in Common Pleas with telecommunications harassment, a first degree misdemeanor.

By March 19, after a three-day bench trial in front of Common Pleas Judge Jerry McBride on Feb. 19, Bragg was acquitted.

Becker was elected to his fourth term to House District 65 in November 2018, and represents Goshen, Miami, Stonelick, Union and Wayne Townships, as well as the city of Milford and parts of Loveland.

The details of what happened

Specifically, on Sept. 15, Bragg, who goes by “Jacob IceeJake Bragg” on Facebook, shared an article about Becker.

The article in question appeared in The Appeal, a website focused on criminal justice issues, on Sept. 14, 2018, “Ohio State Rep: If police tase or shoot a child, she probably acted ‘stupid’ or was ‘a punk.’”

Becker was referencing Cincinnati Police tasing an 11-year-old girl for allegedly shoplifting the prior month.

When Bragg shared the article to his Facebook page, he added the statement, “Someone please kill this piece of shit. Y’all want me to believe in a government where people like this are put in power?”

Bragg, a social worker working with at-risk kids and the homeless, went back to work. About 30 minutes later, he sent a friend request to Becker.

That 30-minute timespan is actually pivotal to helping to explain Bragg’s acquittal.

“The defendant wanted to have a dialogue about the article he read, to see if Becker actually meant what he said about police brutalizing children,” McBride said in his March 19 judgement.

That friend request notification prompted Becker to look at Bragg’s profile, and once he noticed the post, he called the Union Township Police Department.

“According to Becker, he immediately became alarmed and interpreted the post to be a solicitation to have him assassinated,” McBride said.

In his newsletter, “Becker Report,” for November, Becker called The Appeal a “left-wing blog,” publishing “misleading information based on an interview with me.”

“Their ‘low information’ readers contacted me with a fascinating assortment of four-letter words, f-bombs, racist taunts, and somewhat veiled death threats. One in particular crossed the line,” Becker said.

In the August 2018 edition of his newsletter, Becker said, “Let’s say I had an 11-year-old daughter who: 1) Was shoplifting; 2) Refused to stop when ordered by law enforcement; 3) Got tased as a result. My response would be to march the kid back into the store to pay for the pilfered items and apologize to the management. Next, the kid will apologize to the security guard for failing to comply and forcing him to use his taser. And then I’ll deal with the kid after we get home.”

Police dug into Bragg’s Facebook history in interrogation

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the day Bragg was arrested, he was interrogated about 53 other posts he previously made on Facebook that were “anti-government, anti-law enforcement, or anarchistic.”

The state intended to use at least three of those Facebook posts it believed showed the “defendant’s motive, intent, and absence of mistake in making the September 2018 Facebook post,” according to court documents.

The three other posts concerned remarks related to police and memes.

McBride ruled that the inclusion of those three posts had trivial value at best, and that “none of the posts were about or related to the victim.”

Nor were those three posts directed any individual in particular to abuse, threaten or harass that person.

The state failed to make its case beyond a reasonable doubt

McBride stated the standard for the state in its case against Bragg: it must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and that they must prove “each and every element of an offense.” In the end, McBride reasoned that the state had failed to do that.

The charge of telecommunications harassment states, “No person shall knowingly post a text or audio statement or an image on an internet web site or web pages for the purpose of abuse, threatening, or harassing another person.”

Ohio Revised Code requires two different mental states to be established, McBride said: the telecommunications must have been posted knowingly, and done so with the purpose to harass, intimidate or abuse.

“The critical inquiry of telecommunications harassment is not whether the recipient of the communication was in fact threatened, harassed, or annoyed by the communication, but rather, whether the purpose of the person who made the communication was to abuse, threaten, or harass the person called,” McBride said, quoting the ORC.

A precedent McBride cited for acquitting Bragg on the charges was State v. Ellison from 2008. In that case, a woman posted on her MySpace page a picture of the victim, captioned, “Molested a little boy.” However, since she never directly communicated with the victim, that showed she did not intend to harass the victim.

This need for the state to prove a specific intent to harass is an intentionally high burden to limit the state’s “scope to criminal conduct, not the expression of offensive speech.”

As mentioned, that 30-minute window from when Bragg made the post to when he friend requested Becker, showed he didn’t intend any imminent harm upon Becker.

“It should be noted that this time frame was unrebutted in the evidence presented by the state,” McBride said.

Similarly, Bragg testified in a Feb. 19 three-day bench trial to McBride, that he did not share the article with the purpose of abusing, threatening, or harassing Becker.

“Instead, he testified that he was angry and frustrated,” McBride said. “Also, the defendant did not think the post would be construed as a threat, although he understands in hindsight why it was.”

McBride found that testimony credible, and that the court was not persuaded that Bragg meant for Bragg to see the post at the time he made it.

“If in fact the defendant intended to abuse, threaten, or harass Becker in posting the article and the picture of Becker, he could have tagged Becker in the post or could have sent him a direct message to ensure that he would see the comment,” McBride said.

Robert Barbato, assistant prosecuting attorney for Clermont County, could not be reached for comment.

Becker respects McBride’s decision

In a March 23 email to The Sun about the decision, Becker said he was “disappointed, maybe a little surprised, but certainly not shocked.”

Becker said the case was not argued on First Amendment grounds, and that “harassment is not a constitutionally-protected right.”

“I’ve known Judge McBride for a long time. I don’t know him personally, but casually or socially. I’ve never heard anyone ever say anything bad about him in any context. I continue to respect Judge McBride and the decision that he made in this case,” Becker said.

Nevertheless, Becker said he didn’t believe that Bragg wanted to engage him in political dialogue.

“I accept the judge’s decision and as far as I’m concerned, the case is closed,” he said.

Becker added that this case illustrated the difficulty of “prosecuting and getting a conviction of potentially dangerous people.”

“As threats continue to proliferate and deranged people decide who should die, it underscores the increasing need for elected officials, and many common citizens, to get training, and get armed,” he said.

Free speech vs. a ‘true threat’

The Sun reached out to Chris Bryant, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Cincinnati, to see where the line is between protected speech and harassment.

Bryant was not offering legal advice, and his knowledge of the case derived from The Sun’s description of it.

In a March 28 email, Bryant said he also was not surprised by the decision to acquit, nor the decision to prosecute, for that matter.

He said the First Amendment point is that the law can protect persons against the fear of harm produced by threats, even threats “the speaker does not actually [intend] to carry into effect consistent with our traditions of protecting free speech.”

These so-called “true threats” are outside the bounds of the First Amendment.

In particular, Bryant used the controversial case Planned Parenthood of Columbia/Willamette, Inc. v. American Coalition of Life Activists before the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit from 2005 as an example of “true force.” In that 6-5 ruling, anti-abortion speech was considered outside the bounds of the First Amendment.

Planned Parenthood physicians accused ACLA of engaging in a “campaign of terror and intimidation” by targeting them with specific threats on posters, “Deadly Dozen GUILTY,” and posters that had the physicians names on them with “Wanted” and “UnWANTED” posters.

“If ACLA had merely endorsed or encouraged the violent actions of others, its speech would be protected,” the court said.

In other words, the First Amendment protects speech that advocates violence, so long as the speech is “not directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action.”

The Supreme Court has tried to walk that line between political hyperbole, which is protected, and these “true threats,” which are not. Context is important to delineating, however.

While the Supreme Court never set out an explicit standard for “true threats,” the Ninth Circuit offered one: “Whether a particular statement may properly be considered to be a threat is governed by an objective standard—whether a reasonable person would foresee that the statement would be interpreted by those to whom the maker communicates the statement as a serious expression of intent to harm or assault.”

In this case, the context was that three abortion providers had been killed after postings of previous posters, and such posters were designed to “intimidate, rather than persuade,” according to John R. Vile, writing about the case for Middle Tennessee State University, presented by the Free Speech Center.

Bragg turned to crowd-funding for justice

Through the website Funded Justice, a crowd-funding platform, Bragg’s family raised $9,481 of a $10,000 goal from 294 contributors under the, “Justice for Jacob – a Felony over a Facebook Post,” campaign.

The family posted a nearly 11-minute video explaining their side of the case.

They mentioned that Bragg has no criminal record or history of violence, and through his social work job, was “subject to extensive training and background checks.”

“Jacob has been working as an advocate for at-risk youth and individuals experiencing homelessness for the past 5+ years,” the video said in a text at the beginning. “Jacob is a passionate and active member in his community and wishes to continue his work after he is proven to be innocent.”

His mother, Marsha Rigsby, spoke on the video, saying she couldn’t have “asked for a better son.”

“I’m so proud of him and the man he’s grown up to be,” she said. “Jacob’s wording could have been different, but what was said in that article on behalf of a politician was sickening. It’s not what people want to hear.”

Dustin Rigsby, Bragg’s step-dad, said his son was arrested by 15 police at gunpoint.

“He’s never owned a gun. He’s never been violent,” Dustin said. “I’ve helped him financially as much as I can.”

Bragg’s sister, Jessica, said he’s the “most compassionate and loving person you could ever meet.”

“I think this whole thing just came as a shock to me, and anyone that I’ve talked to,” she said.

Bragg posted on the campaign in Oct. 15, 2018 about what he was facing. He said “things have truly been rough this past month.”

“I have spent two weeks in jail, one of which was due to a clerical error in the name of bureaucracy. I have lost my job and I am still currently awaiting trial. We have had to pay more than $10,000 for my freedom and still do not know what the future holds,” he said.

Marsha said once he’s cleared of this, he will go on helping people like he did before.

“He’ll continue to do it, that’s just him,” she said.

Mark Bragg, Bragg’s father, told a story about Bragg growing up, where he helped neighborhood kids who didn’t have running water.

“Jake would have them come down and play with the hose, and play in the backyard. He knew that they didn’t have the water and he wanted to help them. He’s always been that way, ever since he was young,” Mark said.

Bragg could not be reached for comment.