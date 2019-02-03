Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in Pierce Twp. stand-off, second deputy injured

Alleged gunman taken into custody

By Brett Milam

Editor

A deputy with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is dead, and another wounded, after a stand-off with a Pierce Township man on Feb. 2.

Detective Bill Brewer, a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was one of the deputies who responded to a man claiming to be suicidal at the Royal Oak Apartments.

The suicidal man, Wade Edward Winn, 23, then allegedly barricaded himself in his residence at 360 St. Andrews Drive, and began firing at deputies.

Brewer was one of the deputies hit, and he was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital, where he later died as a result of the gunshots, police said.

Police said Brewer had a wife and a 5-year-old son.

Lt. Nick DeRose, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was also shot during the incident, and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was treated and released.

“Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal,” Sheriff Steve Leahy said. “This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.”

Pierce Township Trustees Bonnie Batchler, Allen Freeman and Nick Kelly also released a statement.

“The Pierce Township Trustees join the Clermont County Community in mourning the loss of a Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy in the Royal Oaks Apartments shooting,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, along with the family of the Deputy who was injured. We are incredibly thankful for our law enforcement and the daily sacrifice they make. It is tragic when a life is lost, especially when it is so close to home.”

By Sunday morning, police, working with the Clermont County Special Response Team and Cincinnati Police Department’s SWAT team, were able to take Winn into custody.

A fire also occurred during the incident, and the Red Cross was at the scene to help those displaced by the fire.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Identifications was requested by the Sheriff’s Office to respond to the scene to conduct the investigation and process the crime scene.

Winn has been charged with a felony count of aggravated murder, and a felony count of attempted murder.

Judge Kevin T. Miles in Municipal Court on Feb. 4 set Winn’s bond at $10 million. Chief Felony Prosecutor Darren Miller said the state is seeking the death penalty.

Below is the police procession for Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Brewer, who was killed after a stand-off in Pierce Township on Feb. 2.

The procession started in the morning of Feb. 3 at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and ended at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in the village of Amelia.

A few dozen residents lined the streets to pay their respects

Police procession for Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Brewer Police procession for Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Brewer, who was killed after a stand-off in Pierce Township on Feb. 2, 2019. The procession started at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and ended at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in the village of Amelia. A few dozen residents lined the streets to pay their respects. Posted by The Clermont Sun on Sunday, February 3, 2019

The Clermont Sun will update this story as more information becomes available.