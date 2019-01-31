New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent announces run for Statehouse

Adam Bird, superintendent of the New Richmond Exempted Village School District, is running for a seat in the Ohio statehouse.

Bird, who is 53 years old, is looking to take over State Representative Doug Green, who represents District 66 and who will be termed out of office in 2021 after he completes a fourth two-year term.

The 66th District includes southeastern Clermont County and all of Brown County.

Bird, who has worked in education for some 32 years, said he’s running to continue to serve his community and represent the people of Clermont and Brown Counties.

“My life priorities have been God, Family, and my job as Superintendent of New Richmond Exempted Village School District. I believe that these priorities would well serve the next representative of District 66,” Bird said. “It is important to me that the communities of Clermont and Brown County continue to be represented well.”

Bird, a republican, is gearing up for a March 2020 primary election.

Among his several platforms, he lists economic investment — incentivizing local business development and providing adequate funding for townships, village and schools — and education — reducing state required testing and giving more local control of graduation requirements.

Bird, who does not yet have a campaign manager/consultant, is set to meet later this week with advisors to discuss how much money he’ll need to fundraise to have a viable campaign.

Bird’s campaign announcement is one of several major announcements he’s made recently.

Bird, who has been NREVSD’s superintendent for the past nine years, and with no guarantees from the school board that his contract would be renewed for another two-year term at the end of this school year, delivered a letter of resignation to the school board on Dec. 14, 2018.

Bird’s last day will be July 31.

He explained his reason for leaving the post as, “I am eligible to retire, and I am ready to do that.”

Bird’s resignation comes as the school begins its process of deciding the fate and future of the school district.

A 10-year study of the district shows zero growth in student enrollment, and combine that with declining revenue from the closing of the Beckjord coal-fired power plant and the devaluation of the Zimmer plant, and you have what Bird has previously described as “a perfect storm.”

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Adam-Bird-runs-for-State-House-PIC.jpg