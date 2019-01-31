Local police officer dies after fatal crash in Amelia

A Bethel man, who worked as a police officer with the Clearcreek Township Police Department, is dead after a head-on crash in Amelia on Jan. 28.

Jerrid Lee, the 27-year-old officer, worked at the department in Warren County. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

At 8:19 p.m., Lee was driving west on State Route 125 near Lindale Mount Holly Road. From the opposite direction, Justin M. Watts, 31 and also of Bethel, crossed the center turn lane and hit Lee head-on.

Lee died as a result of the collision. Watts declined medical treatment at the scene, according to Lt. Robert Hayslip with the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hayslip said drug impairment is suspected as a contributing factor to the crash.

Watts was booked into the Clermont County Jail on Jan. 29, and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide resulting from OVI.

Sgt. Wallace Stacy, administrative sergeant for Clearcreek Police, said Lee was on his way to work out before coming into the department for the midnight shift.

Lee was an Air Force veteran, who had served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Stacy said. He was hired on with the department in August 2017 on a part-time basis. He was promoted to full-time on Jan. 22, 2018.

“He was an energetic young police officer who worked diligently to make Clearcreek Township a safer place for its residents,” Stacy said. “He was an important member of the Clearcreek Township team and will be sorely missed.”

Stacy said Lee left behind a wife and children.

“We will release arrangements when they are available. The Clearcreek Township Police Department would also like to thank the law enforcement community and the public for the many expressions of sympathy that we have received already,” he said.

Pierce Township Police Department and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office were among those departments in the Clermont County area who expressed condolences on social media and changed their profile pictures to the Clearcreek Township Police badge with the thin blue line across.

According to court documents, Watts has charges going back to June, August and October of 2005, when he was just 18, for underage consumption. He was found guilty all three times. He spent 115 days in jail. Over the years, Watts would be in and out of jail for possession charges, misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and so on.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Watts was found guilty of driving under the influence.

According to the crash report from Union Township Police, Watts was under the influence when he hit two parked cars.

Watts spent 90 days in jail.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell posted on Facebook that “it’s always sickening” when he gets notified of this type of incident.

“Please keep Officer Lee’s family, friends, and the entire Clearcreek Township Police Department in your prayers. Way too young,” he said.

Watts was arraigned on Jan. 29, with his next hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at 1 p.m before Municipal Court Judge Jason Nagel.

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Jerrid.jpg

Village of Bethel man was an officer in Warren County