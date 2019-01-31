New Richmond High School’s Shep Lansaw only made one basket in the second half of the Lions’ 80-76 win over Dayton (KY) on Saturday, January 26, but was certainly an important one.

Lansaw connected on a three-point shot with less than 10 seconds left, tying the game at 74 and forcing an overtime period. New Richmond out-scored their foe 6-2 in the overtime period.

Head coach Brian McMonigle didn’t mince words when asked about how the Lions played on Saturday.

“We didn’t play very well, at all,” McMonigle said. “I think we came out really flat after a big win last night on the road. I think our guys expected this to be an easy game, and Dayton came out ready to play. I think they ended up hitting, maybe, nine threes or something like that. They kept it close, and any time that you give a team a chance and they’re going to take advantage of it, and I think they did.”

That ‘big win’ involved another late rally. Down 5 with 40 seconds left, the Lions came back to beat Batavia 51-50 thanks to a pair of free-throws by Lansaw. That victory was the 100th career win for McMonigle, who currently sits second in all-time victories at New Richmond. He said the team seems to be able to handle the pressure when their backs are against the wall, but he would prefer they be a bit more consistent.

“We joked with the kids that we’re going to start the game down 10,” McMonigle said. “Maybe we’ll play better if we start at -10 instead of zero. Our kids give great effort and they continue to fight, even when we’re down. I can’t ever fault them for that. I have a great group of guys for that, I just want them to play the way we play. Sometimes that’s hit or miss. If we could play with a little more consistency, we can play with pretty much anybody on our schedule.”

McMonigle added he felt the Lions did a good job executing late in the contest.

“Our kids made some good plays at the end of regulation, and in overtime,” McMonigle said. “You can never be disappointed in that, but you can be disappointed in the way you played. We just have to get back to it, practice better and play better.”

Julian Jimenez played a big role in Dayton’s early success. He tallied 15 points in the first quarter, and helped the Greendevils take a 36-30 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Lions started upping the tempo a little bit. The team out-scored Dayton (KY) 24-18 in the period.

“That was our intention from the beginning, it just took us forever to get going,” McMonigle said. “We were down big in the first half, and we weren’t expecting to be down. We had to make a run, we had to put a lot of effort into just coming back.”

Six of New Richmond’s seven scorers finished in double-figures. Max Ernst led the way with 16 points, followed by Griffin Delisle’s 14. Justin Ackerman picked up 13 points, Lansaw tallied 12, while Herwens Horgan finished with 11. Will Hess also finished with 11.

New Richmond has a pair of home games on the schedule this week. The team hosts Clinton-Massie on Friday, February 1 and Wilmington on Tuesday, February 5.

New Richmond’s Griffin Delisle finished with 14 points for the Lions in the team’s 80-76 overtime win against Dayton (KY) on Saturday, January 26, 2019. https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NRBBall_1.jpg New Richmond’s Griffin Delisle finished with 14 points for the Lions in the team’s 80-76 overtime win against Dayton (KY) on Saturday, January 26, 2019.