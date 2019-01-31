One Family. One Fight.

That has been the theme for the Batavia boys’ basketball team this season, and the squad’s home basketball game against Goshen on Friday, February 1 will have an impact beyond the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference standings.

The Bulldogs are hosting a “Win for Watson” night against the Warriors in an effort to raise money for the family of senior Nate Watson.

Watson was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma right before the start of the season, but he still has appeared in several games for the Bulldogs this season. Last season, Watson was named a second-team all-league performer and led the Bulldogs in scoring.

Jason Strine, the boys junior varsity coach at Batavia, said the idea for the event came out of a desire to do something for the Watson family.

“I wanted to find a way to raise money to help with medical costs and to hopefully relieve some of the pressure off of his family,” Strine said via email. “I wanted to show Nate how much this team, school and community care about him and will support him every step of the way.”

Strine said he talked with Batavia head coach Aaron Brose and athletic director Ben Stewart about his idea, and their input helped shape the final plan for the night.

Originally, proceeds from ticket sales were supposed to be donated to the family. However, admission will now not be charged, with people instead asked to donate directly to the family.

In addition to ticket sales, Strine said there will be other was for fans to help. “Win for Watson” t-shirts will be available for purchase, along with a few raffle items. A split-the-pot drawing will also be held, and there will be a shooting competition at halftime of the varsity contest.

The team has been wearing t-shirts in support of Watson since the regular-season opener, held on November 30 against Williamsburg. The support from the community during that game left a mark on Strine.

“It has been unbelievable,” Strine said. “I remember telling [freshman coach Zack] Faris that night that it was the fullest I have seen our gym in a long time. Batavia is an amazing community that will always look out for each other and that has certainly been the case this season. The support from the student body with the selling of the Win for Watson T-Shirts and constant support they show Nate throughout each game has been awesome to see.”

Strine finished by noting the amount of support received by the community.

“Nate is an amazing kid fighting an unbelievably horrible illness and we, as his teammates and coaches, truly appreciate all the support that has been sent his direction,” Strine said. “Nate has been as tough fighting this thing as someone could be, he has remained positive and is really an inspiration to each one of us. We honestly view our basketball program as a family and will continue to fight as a family for Nate.”

The varsity contest between Batavia and Goshen is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. on February 1. There is a freshman game scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with the junior varsity contest to follow.

Batavia High School basketball players and fans have been wearing t-shirts to honor senior Nate Watson, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma just before the start of the season. The school will be selling different shirts at the game against Goshen on Friday, February 1 as part of a fundraiser for the Watson family. https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Watson2.jpg Batavia High School basketball players and fans have been wearing t-shirts to honor senior Nate Watson, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma just before the start of the season. The school will be selling different shirts at the game against Goshen on Friday, February 1 as part of a fundraiser for the Watson family.