The Milford Lady Eagles hung with the visiting West Clermont Lady Wolves on Saturday, January 19, but a rough third quarter was too much to overcome in a 60-46 loss to the visiting squad.

West Clermont held a 14-10 lead after one period. Milford out-scored the Lady Wolves 16-13 in the second period, and trailed by one at the half (27-26). That did not sit well with West Clermont Head coach Jeff Click, who used the halftime break to send a bit of a message to his players.

“At halftime I wasn’t too happy,” Click said. “I got their attention a little bit. First half, we have an experienced team. I’m going to let them ride it out and be like, ‘Alright, first half, you did it your way and look where it got you. Now let’s do it our way, the way we’re supposed to do things’ and I think that’s what we did more consistently in the third period.”

Click said he didn’t think his team played as hard as they could have during the first half, which is what kept the score close during the first half.

“I don’t think that our kids played as hard as they needed to all the time, and that’s why you saw the inconsistency,” Click said. “When we’re engaged, we play and we do the things we’re taught, we’re pretty good. We’re not good enough to not play together and execute, and that’s why it was up and down a bit. A lot of credit goes to them, they wanted it more than us.”

A few feet down the sideline, Milford head coach Dave Fallis was pleased with how his team played in the first half and in the game as a whole.

“It’s probably the best we’ve played all year,” Fallis said. “Our first half was fantastic. We went down 8-0, and you always wonder how your team is going to respond when you get hit in the mouth first, and we fought back. Our fight was great. We gained our composure back, and we played.”

Whatever message Click sent to his team appeared to sink in during the third period. West Clermont out-scored Milford 17-5 in the frame, using a pair of three-point baskets to jump-start the run. Fallis said the Lady Eagles

“We got a little rattled,” Fallis said. “They made a couple of threes, we got our heads down. We didn’t get back in transition on defense and gave up a couple layups before we got locked back in. That was a 12 point game that we couldn’t recover from.”

Fallis added that despite the result, he felt the Lady Eagles took steps forward in the game.

“I think we played a lot better than the first time we played them,” Fallis said. “This was kind of a measuring stick, how much we’ve improved, and I think we’re very happy. From a coaching perspective, I’m very happy. Did we want the win? Yes, but this is the first time I’ve seen fight in our kids like we had tonight. Hopefully we can do that the rest of the season.”

In the second half, West Clermont tallied 33 points on offense while allowing 20. Despite the rough start, Click said he felt the Lady Wolves played well overall.

“I thought we came out and played pretty well,” Click said. “We’ve been playing well recently. I think we expect things to be a little easier, because we’ve been on a pretty good roll. They fought back. Dave [Fallis] has done a really good job with them, and they’re playing at home. They’re not just going to roll over, they kept fighting. It was a good experience for our kids, we hadn’t been on the road for a while.”

Azyiah Williams led all scorers with 19 points. Morgan Hills tallied 16 for the Lady Eagles. Dakota Reeves led West Clermont with 15 points, while Gracie Haywood and Amanda Lovejoy each tallied 12.

On the game, West Clermont connected on 8 three-pointers in 26 attempts. That number may seem high, but Fallis said the Lady Eagles did a good job limiting the Lady Wolves’ advantage from behind the line.

“That seems like a lot, but they average like 37 threes per night,” Fallis said. “They made eight threes, we made seven, so that was kind of a neutralized statistic. Our program is heading in the right direction, we’re still learning to win. We had a lot of momentum at halftime. We played about a three minute stretch where we were gassed, we weren’t mentally focused, and that was the difference.”

The balanced scoring for the Lady Wolves is nothing new. Click said the ability for any of the team’s players to carry the load on any given night is one of the squad’s strengths.

“That’s one of the things about our team that makes us tough,” Click said. “[Reeves] has been playing great. She played great tonight, but she didn’t make a lot of threes like she did in other games. She made a lot of passes. That’s the benefit we have.”

Both teams returned to action on Monday, January 21. West Clermont fell to Springboro 51-49, while the Lady Eagles dropped a 42-33 contest to Oak Hills. West Clermont returns to the court at home on Saturday, January 26 with a 2 p.m. contest. Milford visits Anderson at 2 p.m. on January 26.

West Clermont’s Dakota Reeves drives past Milford’s Azyiah Williams in the Lady Wolves’ win on Saturday, January 19, 2019. https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0106.jpg West Clermont’s Dakota Reeves drives past Milford’s Azyiah Williams in the Lady Wolves’ win on Saturday, January 19, 2019.