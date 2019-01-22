By Ian McKenzie

Sun Intern

On Jan. 7 the West Clermont School Board held their first organizational meeting of the year.

During November 2018, West Clermont School District paid $2.7 million toward debt, Kelly Sininger, board treasurer said. In December 2018, the district paid another $1.8 million toward its debt. About $1.4 million was paid toward the Classroom Facilities Funding, which is the construction costs for the elementary schools.

During November 2018, the district earned around $2.8 million, which most of is standard foundation payment. The expenditures were $6.7 million.

The cash balance for the district is $18.7 million, $8 million of which is encumbered.

The board accepted a donation from Kroger of 60 $25 gift cards for the Thanksgiving dinner.

Board president, Tina Sanborn was nominated to continue as president for 2019. Jim Rudy will also continue as vice president.

The board voted to renew its membership to the Ohio School Boards Association for 2019.

The association provides legislation updates and communication about changes that are being worked on, Sininger said.

Superintendent Natascha Adams was authorized by the board to file applications and plan district participation in the federal funds and state programs.

The board also renewed their membership to the Ohio Education Policy Institute, which is a nonprofit research arm that specializes in data gathering

There were no public comments.

During board comments David Schaeff, board member, suggested that the board adjust the agenda to include monthly updates from different committees in a “more formal way.”

The issue of communication among board members was also discussed.

“This is my seventh year on the board and it is the first time going into an organizational meeting without having any communication as to what we are doing in the area of officers,” Tammy Brinkman, board member, said. “I respectfully ask that communication improve for 2019 so that we know what is going on and we look more functional.”

In response, Sanborn said that she talked with Adams about communication.

“I got it, I understand and I will do better,” Sanborn said.

The meeting’s time, date and location for 2019 were approved by the board. The next school board meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at the Union Township Civic Center at 7:00 p.m.