When we get into the deep part of winter things can be very dull drab and boring and that is putting it mildly. We get to attend a basketball maybe but that is only once or twice a week. Yes when it snows the new snow is a nice sight but after so many snows that too can become boring also. That is why I check my mail box every day and hoping I will find the relief inside the box that I am looking for.

Yup! I am waiting with high hopes that today I will open the mail box and there it will be. My copy of the Burpee Seed Catalog! This might sound a little odd and it well could be but have you ever looked through one? From the cover and on every page you will find awesome pictures of vegetables and flowers and fruit. All of which is in living color and the setting is definitely in a warm climate. To me this catalog is a respite from the drab black and white winter we are in. Those pages hold the promise that in our near future better weather and warmer times will arrive hopefully soon.

Just to see blooms and ripe fruit and veggies allows one to close their eyes and at least day dream for a few moments. We all need a brief escape from the trappings that come with the winter season of black and white to say the least. I guess we must have this season as if nothing else it will allow us to enjoy a warm spring day even more. But for now those pictures will have to do. Now of course we all will make it to the next season but I find it somewhat gratifying to give this season a hard time. So I do.

When I was a young boy and a young man I never recall the Burpee seed catalog and never saw one until maybe about twenty years ago. I was either very out of touch or we were too rural to be mailed to. I do recall hearing of burpee Seed Company but that was about all. In those years and as winter was heading toward its end Dad would go to the Farm Bureau and if they had set them out we would look at the seeds they had to offer. On their shelves in glass jars square in shape with a rounded top would be a couple rows of such items as green beans or peas and lettuce, radish, etc. Taped to the front of the jars would be a photo of what was in the jar. An example would be a big bright red tomato and listed above it would be the price. On the counter would be a stack of envelopes that were long and kind of slim and on one side there were lines. On these lines you would list what you put in the packet and how much and the price. After the selections were made the packets were delivered to the cashier (Bill Henize) who would add up the total cost and then you would pay or have them add it to your account. (You sure can’t do that at Burpee.)

We raised a lot of potatoes as it took a lot to feed all the hired hands we fed all year. Those were kept out on what they referred to as the loading area behind the office. In our case we would buy a couple of one hundred pound bags of seed potatoes. Now not all folks used near that much but most farmers did. For those needing less they would scoop out into a smaller paper bag and do it as the bag was on a scale so they could measure. I always found the selection process interesting. Mom would send dad with a list of what she wanted and he would add to it if he felt it needed to be. Seldom did he ever add as he may be the one working up the ground for the garden but mom was the one who was in charge of what and how it was going to be grown.

Also there was two times we went to buy seed. In the late winter to buy what was to be planted in the early spring such as peas and potatoes. Dad bought the lettuce and radish and tomato and cabbage seed so he could sew them in the end of a tobacco bed and we would grow our own plants to set out. I don’t remember ever buying plants away from the farm except for onion sets and they went in the end of the tobacco bed also. Later in the spring we made a return visit to the Farm Bureau to get sugar corn and green bean seeds and later warmer weather items and go through the same process as was done in the spring.

One interesting side note was that as you selected and the cashier would weigh your selections the men in the office area would have to insert their view and comment as to if they liked your choices or not. This could become interesting and maybe even controversial. Remember these were the same men who had just earlier had solved all the worlds problems. (Once again.) Again that won’t come with the seed catalog either.

Getting that break in the winter was a lot more interesting in those days. However it got one out of the house and into a group and yes you got to see the colorful vegetables on the jars and even got lessons in the proper and best way to raise each item and by more than one person. That also meant how to in more than one way. Of course the bottom line was my dad and mom weren’t going to grow them but the way they saw fit. (My mom was raised in a family who made their living raising and selling garden items.)

The thing about all this is that the Farm Bureau is gone and along with most all of the other stores who sold seed and plants. The men who could solve anything no longer have those places to gather and enlighten folks. So when the Burpee Seed Catalog does arrive I will still have the fun of stepping away from below freezing temperatures and Icey roads for a while. Sometimes I even look at oh say the onion sets or the seeds and I think back to that time when selection was more by a committee than by an order form. I must admit it isn’t as much fun but it is still a break from where the world is just plain stark in looks.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics.