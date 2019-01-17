Tom Allen, a big and brash Irishmen was a drummer who played throughout the country. Over the years, he had heard many ghost stories. Tom, however, being a doubtful man didn’t believe in ghosts—but then he had never seen one.

He was born in Tipperary, a county in Ireland. Friends knew him for his hearty laughter and good-natured personality. As he got older, he settled on living in an old French town. According to the Times Picayune on November 15, 1903, Tom shared a story that nearly made him believe in the supernatural.

According to Tom, ‘A spook isn’t always a spook. It may be something else.” Sometime in 1880, Tom had survived a meeting with a ghost in a small Alabama town near the Tombigbee River. The town was quickly growing into a big lumber center.

Naturally, this brought visitors looking for work, land and prosperity. Allen secured a room in the town’s largest and most prosperous hotel. The owner had struck gold with it. He owned the hotel and the land, which made him wealthy. Whenever people visited town, they stayed in his hotel while his competitors received the runoffs. He was so prosperous he turned down offers to sell the hotel and partnership opportunities.

One night, a guest at the large hotel had died in his bed. There was no suspicion surrounding the death since people often die in hotel rooms. The body was removed and nothing else mentioned of it until midnight the next evening. A man who had arrived late saw a ghostly white object moving down the stairs. He believed it to be the ghost of the man who had died in the hotel room earlier.

He became frightened and screamed so loud he awoke Tom Allen and the other guests. Allen, the nonbeliever became terrified after seeing the ghost. He felt uneasy and regretted ever doubting anyone who had claimed to have seen a ghost. But the man who had first witnessed the ghost was the most terrified. He saw the ghost leaving the room where the guest had previously died. The man became so terrified he lost his composure and became paralyzed in fear. Fear had gripped most of the guests and kept them from returning to a peaceful night of slumber. The next morning, several guests left the hotel and sought shelter elsewhere.

Other guests chose to stay. For instance, a strapping young farmer who didn’t believe in ghosts stayed. His suspicions kept him in his room for an additional stay. He waited for the ghost to get a second look. A minute after midnight, a scream and loud crashing sound came from the hallway as it had the night before. Half-naked guests scrambled from their rooms to find out the origin of the disturbance.

At the top of the stairs, the young farmer looked down the stairs with a victorious look. At the bottom of the stairwell was the alleged ghost. He was writhing and groaning in agony. The farmer had never believed the ghost was real and wanted to prove it. When the rival appeared as a ghost, the young farmer grabbed the rival and tossed him down the stairs.

Tom Allen shared the truth. A rival hotel owner had tried to ruin the more prosperous competitor by scaring the guests away. The rival had hoped to buy the hotel at a discount and then capitalize on marketing the hotel as being haunted. The embarrassed competitor became the laughingstock of the town after everyone learned of his failed attempt to scare guests away.

Tom Allen said this was his only experience with a ghost. He testified to the truth of this story as reported in 1903.

