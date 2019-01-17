Howdy folks, we finally got snow. The red cardinals sure look pretty sitting in a tree with the snow. The bird seed is sure being eaten fast. It seems like I use about 1.5 pounds of feed each week; the thistle seed share is eaten by several different kinds of birds. The dove has been busy eating the seeds on the ground.

Feeding the birds is something I like to do; it is kinda expensive, but I don’t mind. I get my seed from Carney’s Feed Mill across from Northeastern School. They mix their bird seed.

Talked to Mike at the Boar’s Bait Shop; he said some lad went out fishing last Sunday and caught their limit of Crappies. That would be 30 nice Crappies.

I got my Ohio Granger magazine the other day and I’m reading it. The Ohio Grange has a new state master; it is Sue Roy from Westerville, Ohio.

This is a tough position; I spent 18 years on the executive committee. I joined the Grange the year Ruth Ann and I were married. That was 57 years ago. I have filled each office in the Grange and enjoyed it; the friendships have been wonderful.

The Grange is an accultural organization, established in 1867 that was to help the grangers that were farming with a cost of items they used for farming or serving. This was a big heap when money was scarce. The grange has a convention each year and each grange is encouraged to send resolutions to the state grange. The grange was responsible for the white along the roads.

This was a resolution one grange sent in that is good.

The Monroe Range at Nicholsville has a junior grange the kids serve, and made lots of items to take to the convention. The 147 annual session of the Ohio State Grange was held in Dublin, Ohio on January 11-13.

This will be a good, busy time. The junior granger won several first, second, and third place awards with the items they made. The junior grangers over the state makes us older folks to stop and take a good at us. Ruth Ann started the junior granger at the Monroe Grange; she would be so happy.

Now, we have a couple ladies that are grangers t o take care of the junior ones. The secretary of the Monroe Grange, and has been for three years doing a fine job in the grange, and junior grange, is Bonnie Lytle. The other lady is Jamie Kinner; they both really put lots of work into the juniors. The grange is very lucky to have these folks.

Now, Mr. Chester, the cat, is doing good, lazy, but fine.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice.

God bless,

More later…