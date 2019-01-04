By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

West Clermont’s girls basketball team entered the new year leading the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in three-point shots attempted and made. In the team’s first game of 2019, the three pointer’s didn’t quite fall at the rate they usually do, but the Lady Wolves won nonetheless.

West Clermont shot under 30 percent from the field in the first half of a 58-48 win over Winton Woods on Thursday, January 3, kicking it into gear in the second half to pull away from the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Wolves held a 16-12 lead after one period. In the second quarter, West Clermont’s offense went cold, and the team scored just nine points. They still led at halftime, holding a 25-24 margin at the break.

The team shot just 28.6 percent from the field in the first half. Of those 28 shots, 25 came from behind the arc. West Clermont only made six of those 25 attempts. Head coach Jeff Click said West Clermont was taking good shots in the half, they just didn’t fall.

“We knew they were going to play zone, which they did early,” Click said. “We’re not going to mess around and act like we can throw the ball inside to anybody. We took 25 threes in the first half. I liked the majority of the shots. They’re kids, when they start missing the shots, it starts bothering them.”

Things improved in the second half. West Clermont shot 55 percent from the field, connecting on 11 of 20 attempts. The team attempted just six three-point shots in the final two quarters, making two.

The Wolves led by as many as 11 points late in the fourth quarter. There were only three lead changes in the entire game. Click said the team simply lacked consistency.

“We played well in spurts,” Click said. “We didn’t shoot it very well. If we make what our percentage is, what we’re capable of, we’ll probably extend it out a little bit. We played really well against Lebanon, tonight we weren’t as consistent.”

Four West Clermont players finished in double-figures, led by 13 points from Dakota Reeves. She finished with a double-double, as she also hauled in 11 boards.

Jenna Simon and Gracie Haywood each tallied 12 points, while Melissa Jenike chipped in 11. Amanda Lovejoy (6), Courtney Stewart (2) and Kirsten Click (2) also scored for West Clermont.

With the win, the Lady Wolves improve to 6-4 on the season. The team travels to Loveland for an ECC matchup on Saturday, January 5.

West Clermont 58, Winton Woods 48 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total West Clermont 16 9 20 13 58 Winton Woods 12 12 12 12 48 WC – Simon 4 4 12, Haywood 5 1 12, Click 1 0 2, Reeves 4 2 13, Jenike 2 5 11, Lovejoy 2 0 6, Stewart 1 0 2 WW – Ball 5 2 12, Gaines 3 3 9, La. Payne 2 2 8, Le. Payne 1 0 2, Kinsey 1 0 2, Thompson 3 0 6, Smoot 2 0 4, White 0 1 1, Rogers 1 2 4 Halftime: West Clermont 25, Winton Woods 24 Three-pointers: West Clermont 8 (Reeves 3, Jenike 2, Lovejoy 2, Haywood); Winton Woods 2 (La. Payne)

Other scores from around the area:

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Girls Varsity Basketball

Bethel-Tate 67, West Union 43

Georgetown 38, Clermont Northeastern 26

Wilmington 55, Goshen 36

Western Brown 40, New Richmond 34

Williamsburg 62, Blanchester 33

—

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Girls Varsity Basketball

Milford 52, Madeira 15