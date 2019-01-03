The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers rolled to a 50-22 win over Portsmouth West at the Ripley Holiday Classic on Thursday, December 27.

Bethel-Tate held a slim 10-6 lead after one period, but the team turned it on in the second quarter thanks to a balanced scoring attack.

Five different Lady Tigers scored in the period, led by Alli Stolz, who scored all six of her points in the quarter. Sarah Gardner and Hailey Sandker each tallied four points in the period, with Taylor Bee adding three.

Bethel-Tate led 29-7 at the break. Head coach Bernie Cropper said the team’s ability to create turnovers helped the defense play well in the first half.

“We did a pretty good job with the traps and stuff defensively,” Cropper said. “We were pretty active tonight, the kids played hard. That always helps, when they’re active it makes the defense play better.”

The Lady Tigers went quiet offensively in the third period, with Madison Burton scoring all five of the team’s points. The squad racked up 17 points in the third, connecting on a trio of three-point baskets in the process.

Burton led the Lady Tigers with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sandker tallied 10, with Gardner adding 9 points. The team made a total of 21 shots from the field and recorded 17 assists.

“I thought we really passed the ball well tonight,” Cropper said. “The girls did a nice job finding each other, making extra passes. These girls are really unselfish, they did a nice job finding each other and making the extra passes.”

Cropper noted several different players made an impact on the court for the Lady Tigers. The team had 10 different players score at least one point.

“I thought Carter played a great game tonight,” Cropper said. “They all played well. Burton played strong inside, did a good job on the glass. Sandker had one of her better games. It was a great team effort.”

Stolz also finished in double-digits in the rebounding column, picking up 11 boards. She and the Lady Tigers completed a two-game sweep in Ripley on Saturday, December 29 with a 59-22 win over Gamble Montessori.

Bethel-Tate returns to action on Thursday, January 3 with a road contest at West Union. The team is at Western Brown on January 7 before returning home to face Williamsburg on January 10.

Bethel-Tate’s Hailey Sandker looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the team’s win over Portsmouth West on Thursday, December 27, 2018. https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BT1.jpg Bethel-Tate’s Hailey Sandker looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the team’s win over Portsmouth West on Thursday, December 27, 2018.