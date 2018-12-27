Milford High School senior Connor Foster made his college decision official on Wednesday, December 19.

Foster officially signed with Northwestern University in a ceremony held at the Fly Center at Milford High School. Foster said Northwestern’s academic reputation and head coach Pat Fitzgerald were both key factors in his decisions to commit to the Wildcats.

“Coach Fitz was a heavy influence for me,” Foster said. “The way he coaches and his energy really inspired me to come out and play for him. It’s making me excited for the next four years of college football.”

Milford head coach Tom Grippa praised Foster for his play with the Eagles.

“Connor’s been an elite athlete [at Milford],” Grippa said. “He’s the best tight end I’ve coached. He’s got a great career ahead of him at Northwestern and I can’t wait to follow it.”

Foster is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He held offers from several schools, including Cincinnati and Kentucky. In the end, however, he decided to travel north to Chicago, where he described the facilities he saw while on a tour in one word.

“Breathtaking,” Foster said. “The actual amount of thought that Coach Fitz and the other athletic department heads put into that building is incredible. They have everything for every minor detail. Stuff like that just really sells.”

Foster played tight end for the Eagles this past season, recording 18 receptions for 292 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles won a playoff game for the first time in school history. He will move to the offensive line at Northwestern.

“I’m excited,” Foster said. “I’ve definitely grown into my size. I’m going to be huge by the time I get into college. I’m just starting to grow. Most of what I did in our offense was block. I can really help Northwestern use my attributes well, being a tight end and moving off the line better.”

Now that the recruiting period is behind him, Foster said that while there are times where things can get a bit crazy, the overall experience was a positive one.

“[It’s] hectic at points, but fun,” Foster said. “You step back and realize how much of a fun process it really is once you’re done with it. It’s a little hectic at times, a lot of coaches calling and sending different graphics and stuff, reporters calling…it’s fun.”

Foster said he has not yet decided on a major at Northwestern.

