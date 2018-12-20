One of the easiest items to measure is a year. It takes 365 days to go from start to finish except of course on leap year when it is 366. Now to me that number seems like such a very long time. For all of us it is a long time. The thing is though that after the year passes Labor Day and Halloween and Thanksgiving and especially Christmas a new year is just setting there only a week later waiting for us all to acknowledge its’ arrival.

Here I am thinking about the years end and I haven’t helped decorate the Christmas tree yet or done any shopping at all either. As a matter of fact I am for some reason not yet really into decking the halls with boughs of holly just yet. It seems that for me each year I move a little slower towards Christmas and New Year’s. I don’t celebrate near as loudly as I used to and in truth I really don’t want to see another year to come to its end. But don’t worry too much as I have children and grandchildren to assist my wife and myself to enjoy the season for Saint Nick. I don’t think there is one item that displays the joy of Christmas more than that of a child’s face. The cherubic smiles tell us of the birth of our savior and the twinkle of a lighted Christmas tree. Children really do see and feel the reason for the season. I know at our house we all do also.

The thing that at this moment is tugging on my mind is as soon as Christmas passes there is a solid week of what all happened in the year we are about to see leave us. Even though the year is at its exit and all that is recalled and listed did happen it gives me cause to want to say now wait just a minute. As long as I can remember we at our home always looked to the entering of a new year as a fun event. When I was too young to go to parties my parents and siblings would spend the evening playing cards (Euchre probably.) Along with the cards we ate popcorn and potato chips and got an entire twelve ounce bottle of Pepsi Cola to drink. Since it was a special occasion mom put on the dog for us. And as it neared midnight we would gather around the television and watched that big lighted ball in New York City drop and signal a new year and we would all toast with our Pepsis’.

Now as I got older and was able to drive I decided that staying home was for squares! So I got to go to parties with kids my age and we would eat a lot of rich food and as it would near midnight we all gathered around the television again to watch the ball bring in a new year. After I was married my wife and I along with other couples would gather and each would bring a special dish of out of this world food and as it would near midnight we would move from our card tables where we were probably playing euchre to watch the television and with a glass of Champaign (we were now older.) we all would yell Happy New Year as that ball made yet another successful trip down that poll.

Well life seems to be moving faster I feel for the group that is around my age and when New Year’s arrives we all knowingly ask the same question we have always been asking I guess. “So what are we going to do on New Year’s?” These days my wife and I stop at the store and pick up some good snacks and a pork roast along with a couple of cans of Sauer kraut. When the work day ends we select some good shows that are on the television for that night and set up our snacks and spend our time relaxing and becoming couch potatoes. But wait now. As the evening nears midnight we tune to a channel where large crowds are celebrating in Times Square in New York and right above them is (yes you guessed it) that big ole ball . We watch it fall and start yet another near year. We say Happy New Year and shortly after that sleep catches up.

Here is where I am having some trouble. You see we all put in at least 365 days to get to that old ball and any way you look at it a lot more happened in that year to us. A lot more time was spent adding to our memories that we probably will recall on maybe some other new year’s eve. I am reluctant these days to be anxious as much as I was when I was young. You see when younger I didn’t realize it but I had a lot many more new years ahead of me. True celebrating can be fun and when you are in the dead of winter why not do some celebrating. I mean I understand it but anymore it in a way clicks off another measure of time and as those measures start adding up maybe I don’t want to do that math and be thrilled about it.

However I still make preparations for the day (although they are not near as lavish as when a young man. I will enjoy the evening with my wife and whoever if anyone were to show up. Most of all I will dip up a plate of pork roast and Sauer kraut as it will bring you good fortune for the New Year. I have heard you have to eat it new year’s eve and I have heard it is best to eat it new year’s day. So since my luck is so so I eat a plate of it both times. (My wife makes a great roast and kraut!) Oh and yes we will go to the television and turn to a station that is showing the ball on Times Square and watch the ball fall at least one more time and say “Happy New Year!” Here is hoping your holiday will be a good one also.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.