Howdy folks—It won’t be long till we will have Christmas to celebrate. The Grange, Bethel Lions and I adopted three seniors from the Bethel area. Paula and I went to Walmart last Monday and shopped for the seniors and then took the gifts over to the center on Front Wheel Drive. The gifts for the seniors just about filled the room. It shows how folks are generous for the seniors. On Monday, Dan and I delivered gifts to several senior’s homes. It is important show that we are concerned about our senior citizens and to be able to help them when they need the help. The senior citizen organizations do a wonderful job for the seniors.

The deer season has been good with a good harvest. Bow season will be longer, but with the cold weather the bow won’t shoot as straight as it would in warmer weather. A neighbor told me they saw a coyote playing with a mouse. They said they coyote would throw the mouse up in the air then run and catch it. This went on for about 15 minutes then the coyote ran off with the mouse. These folks see several coyotes each year.

It seems we have some celebrities in our area. A lady that runs a florist shop in Amelia and some other ladies made a red berry Christmas tree for the White House. This is special, for some of our ladies to do this – congratulations from the Ole Fisherman.

Last Saturday evening the folks from the Bethel Methodist Church had a Yankee swap at a neighbors’ house. There were about 53 folks there. You could swipe a gift that a person had already opened or pick a wrapped gift. I had my gift swiped four times then I drew another one. It was a fun evening. Thanks to the good Lord for such great fellowship.

The birds are sure enjoying the thistle seed and the bird feed along with the squirrels. I stopped at the Carnies Feedmill last week and got my second bag of bird seed, some thistle seed and a box of suet blocks. It is amazing how the birds can keep themselves warm by fluffing their feathers.

Talked to Mike at the Afton Bait Shop and he said there were some folks that went fishing and they caught crappie, bluegills and channel catfish. This is been a good year for catching catfish. Mike also told me about him and his wife taking their little granddaughter down to Coney Island to see the lights. He said the little granddaughter would remark about the different lights that she liked. That was good for him and his wife. They sure enjoy the granddaughters they have.

As I write this Mr. Chester is laying in my chair. He likes to come in from outside about 12 midnight, eat a little dry cat food, then come lay at the foot of my bed. When I get up in the morning and turn the lights on he is ready for his canned food.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .