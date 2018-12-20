David B. Bingham of Wilmington, OH, formerly of Goshen, OH. Born on December 6, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on December 12, 2018 at the age of 58. Loving father of the late Jodi Allison Bingham. Dear brother of James (Joanna) Bingham, Donna (Charles) Williams, Deborah (Dennie) Hunt, Beeler Dewitt (Dixie) Bingham Jr., Nancy (late Robert) Tubbs, Elston (Renee) Bingham, Gordon Bingham, Melinda (Jeff) Davis and the late Beverly Gilpin. Brother-in-law of Robert Gilpin. Cherished son of the late Beeler Dewitt and Christine (nee Pitmon) Bingham. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many dear friends. Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 18, 6 PM – 8 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services were also held on Wednesday, December 19, 11 AM. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of David Bingham to St. Joseph Home of Cincinnati, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.