Batavia Township roundup: Trustees welcome new deputies, and more

The Batavia Township board of trustees met on Dec. 4 to handle a variety of business matters. Highlights included:

– Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy was on hand to introduce two new township deputies, whom are Deputy Jason Swallen and Deputy Jesse Kidder.

The township now has six contract deputies serving the area.

“Of course we’ve always had a longstanding relationship with Batavia Township. We love working with Batavia Township. You guys have always been easy to get along with,” Leahy said.

Trustee James Sauls commended the deputies that have served the township.

“I’d just like to say that the class of fellas that we’ve had here, that we’ve worked with, has been extremely great; it’s a pleasure to work with each and every one of you guys, and it’s a pleasure to be around you,” he said. “We appreciate the job you do, and you do it with class, honor, and we don’t get any calls, so we appreciate the job you’re doing.”

– The trustees approved the final development plan for phases 300 and 310 of the Derby Place in the Lexington Run planned development single-family development located at 4687 and 4693 Ross Road, on the west side of the road.

– The trustees approved a zone map amendment and preliminary development plan, which paves the way for a subdivision to be built on about 82.23 acres of farmland at 4149 Amelia-Olive Branch Road, on the west side of the road.

– Awards were handed out as part of the 2018 Reds Rookie Success Sponsor Appreciation.

RRSL is a free, coed summer baseball program for disadvantaged youth that focuses on baseball instruction and character building. It’s one of the outreach programs offered by Cincinnati Reds Community Fund.

This past summer marked the sixth year that the township has hosted the RRSL in the county.

“It’s always a fun time when we get to recap a great program that benefits so many wonderful kids in our community, and it’s all done with sponsors and volunteers,” Rex Parsons, village administrator, said.

– The board had a discussion about residents’ basketball hoops that are in the street and/or right-of-way, both of which are in violation of the zoning code and present a potential liability for the township.

– The trustees continued last month’s discussion on options for constructing a turnaround at the end of Gary Lane, including getting permission from the landowner at the end of the street to let buses turnaround in their driveway.

– The trustees approved the purchase of a 2019 Ford F550 cab and chasis 4×4 for $49,000. It will replace the township’s damaged Ford F550.

– The trustees approved the purchase of one portable speed sign from A & A Safety for $3,540.

– Construction on the township’s new dog park, located at the township’s community park at 1535 Clough Pike, is underway, and it could be finished and opened “soon.”

The one-acre dog park, which will include separate areas for small and big dogs, will be located near the park’s existing soccer fields and will be open during park hours.

The dog park is partially funded by a grant from Clermont County Parks’ improvement grants program; it’s estimated to cost $45,000, with $18,000 coming from the parks’ grant.

— The township’s website redesign is complete.