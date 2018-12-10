By Megan Alley

Sun staff

The Associate Dean of UC Clermont has written a new fiction novel, and its available now, just in time for the holidays.

Mona Sedrak, who was welcomed to her position at the college earlier this year, is the author of “Six Months.”

The book was published by The Wild Rose Press, and it was released on Oct. 29.

The book’s synopsis reads, “For twenty years, Mikala Jacobson had it all: loyal friends, a precious little girl, and a man who adores her. Then double tragedy strikes and her perfect world shatters.

Good friends, Rena and Jake are instantly by her side, protecting her from her husband David’s sordid secret life and his final drunken confession.

With their help, Mikala finds strength to rebuild and redefine her life. As her spirit and heart heal, she not only finds closure, but the beauty of a new love built upon an old friendship.”

The story is told in increments of six months.

Sedrak, a self-described avid reader, estimates that she reads about 50 to 70 books a month.

“I love to read; since I was a child, that became my escape,” she said, explaining that growing up, she and her family were constantly moving to from place to place.

She added, “I discovered that [through] reading, I could go anywhere and do anything; I could kind of forget my life and go into someone else’s life.”

Sedrak went on to study medicine, and she has co-written two text books and authored a number of journal articles, but she wanted to work on something else.

So, about five years ago, she decided to give fiction writing “a whirl,” and she became the published author a couple of books, written under a pen name.

“They published, and they were fine, but I didn’t really like my publisher at the time; it wasn’t the right genre, so I decided to switch genres. Now, I write more mass womens’ fiction and mainstream contemporary,” Sedrak said. I guess I’m a romantic at heart.”

“Six Months” marks the first fiction novel Sedrak has written under her own name.

She wrote the book in about seventh months, followed by another eight months of edits.

Balancing her writing and full-time job, Sedrak explained that she tends to write in long stretches on the weekends.

“Saturdays and Sundays are my best, big writing days,” she said.

When it comes to finding inspiration for her stories, Sedrak draws on the people that come in and out of her life.

“I think inspiration’s kind of all around us, and its people; people fascinate me … it’s really the humans that are interesting to me,” she said. “As I started writing first really fluffy, romance stuff, and then I found that really what I was good at was the emotional tug. So, if people weren’t crying, I wasn’t happy with my books, because I like them to be relateable to real life.”

She added, “And of course, strong women are a very important part of my books, because I believe that women hold families together. Women are able to overcome a great deal of life’s events and turmoils, and they can still hold their families together, and they can teach their children to overcome what comes to them.”

Sedrak seems to strike the perfect balance between educator and author, allowing one profession to influence the other.

She uses her success as an novelist to show her students that “nothing is impossible,” a lesson that was handed down from her father.

“No one ever taught me how to write a book. I do not have a degree in fine arts. I’m not the best writer, and I am an atrocious speller … but, it wasn’t impossible,” she explained. “It was a dream, and you get a lot of rejections when you write … and you have to learn to overcome, and to try over, and over, and over again. If you have a dream, don’t let anyone stop you. Don’t let anyone say ‘no.’ Reach for it, seek help and seek advice.”

Looking ahead, plans are in development for a narration of “Six Months,” and Sedrak has already begun working on her second novel. In fact, she’s nearly finished with the book.

“I love what I do; I have a passion for it,” she said.

“Six Months” is available for on the following platforms: Goodreads, Amazon, The Wild Rose Press, Barnes & Noble, and iTunes.