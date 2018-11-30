Thomas L. Lucas ‘Tom’, 85

Thomas L. Lucas “Tom” of Stonelick Twp., OH, born October 7, 1933 and passed away November 17, 2018 at the age of 85.

Loving husband of Mary K. (nee Busemeyer) Bach Lucas and the late Carolyn K. Lucas. Dear father of Carolyn Lucas and Nancy Lucas. Caring grandfather of Ann Marie Hill, Jo (Mike) Haines and the late Tom Williams. Devoted great grandfather “Papal” of Andrew, Molly, Brody, Alex and Joey. Beloved brother of the late James A. (Marilyn) Lucas. Uncle of Dr. Steven Lucas, Jean Graham and Patricia Zito. Tom is also survived by his step-children, Greg Bach, Jeff Bach, Diane Paoletti, Mark Bach, Eric Bach, Susie Fowee, Karen Beckler, Amy Mullins and John Bach and step-grandchildren and many step-great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 210 N. Broadway Owensville, OH 45160, where friends were received from 10 AM until time of service. Interment Myers Cemetery Goshen, OH, with Military Honors.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Vincent de Paul, 1125 Bank St. Cincinnati, OH 45214. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.