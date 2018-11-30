What could become a very interesting chore happened at least twice a year during the years I was on the farm. It also was another signal of spring arriving or winter just ahead. It would take all of the family and as many neighbors around you that would help you. This event was about as close to us being cowboys and could take only a few minutes or an entire evening. When it was time to move the cattle from in the spring to the summer pastures or move them back to the feed lots in the fall we all had to see that it got done.

You see that dear old Fruit Ridge Road I speak of so much almost divided our farm right down the middle. Our second farm was accessed about a thousand feet up Fruit Ridge through a gate to a field at the intersection of Fruit Ridge Cann and Brown Roads. In the summer we would move our beef cattle up the road and onto that farm where the cattle were placed in a large rolling field that kept them in fresh pasture all summer long. Sometimes we would put some cattle across the road into fields where cows expecting caves could be watched and attended to if the need arose.

In the fall the procedure was reversed and the cows were moved into the feeding lots so they could be feed and sheltered during those cold and freezing days. To move them across the road the cattle had to be moved from behind the house and up our driveway and then across the road to the tall grass that was waiting for them. A person was stationed so that the cows could only move in a straight line across the road. A couple of us would move them out of the lot and up the driveway and either there was a person or two standing in the yard so they could stop a cow from straying. Now at least this was the plan and on paper it was a very good plan. The problem was cows can’t read those plans. Sometimes the animals would move as we had wished and in fifteen minutes the job was complete. However those other times went anyway but as planned.

For some reason cattle even full grown are of course of good size. The thing was though a cow would decide she was going to go back to the lot she came from and no matter how hard we would try her mind was made up. You would think that a cow would head for a large space to go to where they wanted but a cow must think they are petite. I say this as they will try to go through places a cat can’t pass through and the more you try to stop them the more the effort they would give to make it work. Of course it didn’t but it would use up a lot of time and cause the cow and all of us to work super hard at what should have been simple.

Since Fruit Ridge was a big obstacle in the maneuver we would wait until after supper when the traffic was very light. (Light traffic in those days would have been a traffic jam.) Each person involved in the cattle drive was issued a good strong tobacco stick to wave at the cows or if needed to tap them with to let them know they were going in the wrong direction. I can remember a couple of times when a car did come along and the driver and the passenger parked their car and helped us to move the cattle along. (It was help or sit their being helpless.) I know once it was two ladies who were out delivering the Avon they had sold. When I think of the move I think of how good those cows must have smelled.

When moving the cattle to the other farm or back from it the event became much more like a cattle drive than or, as much of one as we would ever participate in. At the point of entry to the other farm or from it depending on direction the first obstacle was upon you in the fact there was a four was way intersection and the driveway to my cousin Toms’ farm. So each direction needed a person armed with a tobacco stick and if you could round up someone young agility really helped as a cow can change direction on a dime. If we could get the cattle to head down the road when we were bringing them to the feed lot we would build some confidence but a thousand feet on a road is a long way and cows can change their minds and dispositions in a distance like that. Once down to the driveway they had to be turned and headed down the drive toward the feed lot. Still it wasn’t time to relax as I have seen them turn and run behind the house and back out towards Fruit Ridge. Here again was a time when more than really should have been needed was exerted by both cow and humans.

I always felt that those who were just being good friends and neighbors shouldn’t have been expected to run the wild ones down. So dad, Ben and I would try to do the running. So I guess that the running and yelling and prodding those cows was what they called in the westerns as git along little doggie. At least for me it was my way of trying to make a bad situation better. Once the livestock was moved our friends and neighbors would smile and make a little comment like give me an advance notice of when you will be doing this so I won’t be around. I always hoped it was good natured kidding.

I recall one time we had to move some pigs from across the road to the barn lot. Those pigs taught me that moving cattle was a piece of cake! Pigs just don’t care and have no sense. I can’t name all of the folks who helped us when relocating the cattle but I do recall that shortly after I married one evening my wife and her parents and her grandmother all grabbed a tobacco stick and helped. I gotta say my wife’s grandmother was in no way intimidated by full grown cattle. If they even looked in her direction she would wave that stick and they would keep on moving. So I guess that moving livestock on Fruit Ridge Road was as close as I would come to relating to “Lonesome Dove.” It was always an adventure.

What could become a very interesting chore happened at least twice a year during the years I was on the farm. It also was another signal of spring arriving or winter just ahead. It would take all of the family and as many neighbors around you that would help you. This event was about as close to us being cowboys and could take only a few minutes or an entire evening. When it was time to move the cattle from in the spring to the summer pastures or move them back to the feed lots in the fall we all had to see that it got done.

You see that dear old Fruit Ridge Road I speak of so much almost divided our farm right down the middle. Our second farm was accessed about a thousand feet up Fruit Ridge through a gate to a field at the intersection of Fruit Ridge Cann and Brown Roads. In the summer we would move our beef cattle up the road and onto that farm where the cattle were placed in a large rolling field that kept them in fresh pasture all summer long. Sometimes we would put some cattle across the road into fields where cows expecting caves could be watched and attended to if the need arose.

In the fall the procedure was reversed and the cows were moved into the feeding lots so they could be feed and sheltered during those cold and freezing days. To move them across the road the cattle had to be moved from behind the house and up our driveway and then across the road to the tall grass that was waiting for them. A person was stationed so that the cows could only move in a straight line across the road. A couple of us would move them out of the lot and up the driveway and either there was a person or two standing in the yard so they could stop a cow from straying. Now at least this was the plan and on paper it was a very good plan. The problem was cows can’t read those plans. Sometimes the animals would move as we had wished and in fifteen minutes the job was complete. However those other times went anyway but as planned.

For some reason cattle even full grown are of course of good size. The thing was though a cow would decide she was going to go back to the lot she came from and no matter how hard we would try her mind was made up. You would think that a cow would head for a large space to go to where they wanted but a cow must think they are petite. I say this as they will try to go through places a cat can’t pass through and the more you try to stop them the more the effort they would give to make it work. Of course it didn’t but it would use up a lot of time and cause the cow and all of us to work super hard at what should have been simple.

Since Fruit Ridge was a big obstacle in the maneuver we would wait until after supper when the traffic was very light. (Light traffic in those days would have been a traffic jam.) Each person involved in the cattle drive was issued a good strong tobacco stick to wave at the cows or if needed to tap them with to let them know they were going in the wrong direction. I can remember a couple of times when a car did come along and the driver and the passenger parked their car and helped us to move the cattle along. (It was help or sit their being helpless.) I know once it was two ladies who were out delivering the Avon they had sold. When I think of the move I think of how good those cows must have smelled.

When moving the cattle to the other farm or back from it the event became much more like a cattle drive than or, as much of one as we would ever participate in. At the point of entry to the other farm or from it depending on direction the first obstacle was upon you in the fact there was a four was way intersection and the driveway to my cousin Toms’ farm. So each direction needed a person armed with a tobacco stick and if you could round up someone young agility really helped as a cow can change direction on a dime. If we could get the cattle to head down the road when we were bringing them to the feed lot we would build some confidence but a thousand feet on a road is a long way and cows can change their minds and dispositions in a distance like that. Once down to the driveway they had to be turned and headed down the drive toward the feed lot. Still it wasn’t time to relax as I have seen them turn and run behind the house and back out towards Fruit Ridge. Here again was a time when more than really should have been needed was exerted by both cow and humans.

I always felt that those who were just being good friends and neighbors shouldn’t have been expected to run the wild ones down. So dad, Ben and I would try to do the running. So I guess that the running and yelling and prodding those cows was what they called in the westerns as git along little doggie. At least for me it was my way of trying to make a bad situation better. Once the livestock was moved our friends and neighbors would smile and make a little comment like give me an advance notice of when you will be doing this so I won’t be around. I always hoped it was good natured kidding.

I recall one time we had to move some pigs from across the road to the barn lot. Those pigs taught me that moving cattle was a piece of cake! Pigs just don’t care and have no sense. I can’t name all of the folks who helped us when relocating the cattle but I do recall that shortly after I married one evening my wife and her parents and her grandmother all grabbed a tobacco stick and helped. I gotta say my wife’s grandmother was in no way intimidated by full grown cattle. If they even looked in her direction she would wave that stick and they would keep on moving. So I guess that moving livestock on Fruit Ridge Road was as close as I would come to relating to “Lonesome Dove.” It was always an adventure.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.