As we count our blessings at this season of the year, the Monroe Township Historic Society thanks those who supported our fall fundraiser held on Nov. 2nd and 3rd at the Laurel Methodist Church.

Our focus, ‘support law enforcement’ was to help our local State Trooper who suffered permanent brain damage after he was hit head on while driving to go ‘on duty’.

The following are some of the special people who donated to help make our fundraiser such a great success:

– Nora Lewin, New Richmond Branch Manager of Park National Bank;

– Gloria Smith and her kitchen crew who served lunch;

– Pastor Bill Zeller of Laurel Methodist who invited us to hold our event in his church;

– All the dear friends and neighbors who gave money to this family and the Tom Wildey Scholarship Fund.

We pray that GOD will bless each of these who had such a ‘giving’ spirit at this Thanksgiving season.

Libbie Bennett is the Chair of the Monroe Township Historic Society.