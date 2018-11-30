Howdy folks—It won’t be long before old St. Nick will be here. The Thanksgiving season is past as you read this and I hope you had a good family gathering and plenty to eat.

The Bethel Lions Club provided a Thanksgiving meal to a family of seven here in Bethel. I went to Kroger and met a lady from the family to pick out what they wanted for the Thanksgiving meal. The Monroe Grange at Nickelsville furnished a Thanksgiving meal in Monroe Township for a family of five. The mother met with me to pick out what they wanted. The total cost for the two meals was paid for by the Lions Club and the Grange. I thank the Bethel and Monroe schools for helping to find a family for us to support.

The Shepherd House is having a Down Home Christmas Craft Show on December 1. That is a Saturday, from 9 AM till 5 PM. I hope to be able to set up my crafts. Don’t forget that they have moved to the area where the Harlow Tractor Sales used to be in Bethel across from the Methodist Church.

The Catholic Church in Bethel that has the food pantry the second Friday of each month has changed the date to November 30. The church had their craft show on the earlier date so the food pantry had to be changed to the new date which is the last day of November.

Talked to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop and he has made his bait shop look like a log cabin. That is great. I haven’t seen it yet but I will this week. He has been there for a lot of years. This will be the first Thanksgiving for him without his grandma. It will be lonely.

I talked to the Grant’s Business in Milford and they have lots of Christmas trees including some to plant. They also have cut trees, all kinds of decorations, candies, and plenty of gifts you can get. The train display opens Friday so go and see it. They spent a lot of time and expense getting it ready. I hope to get down to their place next week. I miss not being able to play Santa for them but “Old Man Time” has caught up with me. When I had Ruth Ann, it was a different world for me. Now it is sure lonely in the evenings.

It is the time to keep the birdfeeders filled. The thistle feeder’s here are getting lots of attention from the birds including the goldfinches, house sparrows, tifted titmouse, all kinds of woodpeckers, little downy woodpeckers and the cardinals.

Now Mr. Chester is doing fine. He is laying in my chair as I write this. He is such a blessing. I got a different kind of canned food for him – he likes the shredded kind – so he looked at it and walked away. I said to him you had better eat, so he went back and sat down and ate.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .