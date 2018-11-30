Former Bethel teacher, two others killed in Brown County crash

The Georgetown State Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle triple fatality crash that occurred on Bethel New-Hope Road, just .2 miles south of Elm Corner Road in Clark Township. The township is in Brown County.

Police said the crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 28.

A preliminary investigation showed that a blue 2009 Ford Escape was driving north on Bethel New-Hope Road, when it drove off the side of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

All three occupants in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was Nicholas Moler, 33, of Bethel. His passengers included Cameron Moler, 10, of Convington, Kentucky. Cameron was wearing a seat belt.

Robert Moler, 83, and a former Bethel teacher and coach, was also killed. Neither Nicholas or Robert were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police said they believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

Hamersville Fire & EMS, Bethel Fire and the Brown County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminded people to always buckle up when driving.