Hi! My name is Tag. I don’t suppose you’ve had too many dogs writing to you before. That’s because dogs are smart, and we know we can just train you humans to do pretty much whatever we want simply by giving you “that look.” But this time we need you to do something that’s really, really important, so I’ve been selected to write to you on behalf of all of my canine cousins living in Clermont County. We need you to get us a dog tag for the coming year.

So you probably think, “Why would my dog want a tag?” Well, there are at least three good reasons… Okay, maybe four if you count the fact that we love jewelry, and I think the clinking sound made by our tags is really cool. But aside from being a fashion statement, we need our dog tags in case we ever get lost. And yeah, we do tend to wander off sometimes. A few of us are even practiced escape artists who pride ourselves on being able to defeat any fence or sneak through any open door around. (Not that I, Tag, would do that, of course. But I know some who would, even a few couch potatoes you’d never ever suspect.)

There is a world of smells out there and, as dogs, when we catch a scent that’s just too enticing to pass up, we’re off to the races! The worst is when we finally tire of the game and want to go back home to our family and food dish, but realize that we don’t know how to get there. That’s scary, because we don’t know this strange place and there are some real dangers out there, like being hit by a car or attacked by a coyote. So the Number 1 reason to get a tag is that all dogs know that when we get lost, having a current tag will help us find our way home to our family.

Reason Number 2 is that it’s the law. Okay, so while we dogs may not be interested in things like laws because we can’t smell or chew them, we have been told by humans that breaking one is not a good thing, so I figure it’s easier not to break one. And you can just consider it a Christmas present for your dog. (Although we’d also like a toy and maybe a few treats in our stockings, too. Just sayin’…)

Reason Number 3 is that revenues from Dog Tag sales are what fund our county animal shelter. Revenues from dog tag sales are the only funds that the shelter receives from Clermont County, and these funds are used to do everything from running the daily operations to provide care, food and veterinary services for the homeless animals housed at the shelter, to holding adoption events so those animals can find a home of their own, funding animal care & control services and humane investigations, and providing services to pets like me and my people, so that if I am lost and make my way to the animal shelter, they will keep me safe and take good care of me until they can locate my family to come and get me.

For any of my canine cousins reading this, tell your humans that they can get a 2019 Dog Tag beginning December 1st. Don’t delay! The price goes up after January 31st, and fines can be assessed for unlicensed dogs. Tags can be purchased at the Clermont County Animal Shelter (4025 Filager Rd, Batavia, Wednesday – Friday 12pm-7pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm-5pm), and pop-up events around the county in December and January (to be posted on the shelter’s Facebook page). They can also be purchased at Auditors Office online or in-person (101 East Main Street, Batavia), all Clermont County Park National Bank and RiverHills Bank branches, or one of the many other locations throughout the county, listed here.