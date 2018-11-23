Rick Houser: Watching the results was special

I have mentioned before that my dad was a township trustee and then a county commissioner. On top of that his dad had been a commissioner and so had his dad. So I guess it was no surprise that I have always had an interest in elections and Election Day. I look back and feel that Election Day was another important holiday. At least it used to be.

The biggest difference I think was how we learned the results. Since I live in Clermont County and the County seat is Batavia and after the voting polls closed all the activity of the day was summed up there. However the times were different before the age of computers and today’s technology. If you want the results these days and before you can drive to Batavia the results have been counted and we all can hear them on the local television stations. The thing is not so long ago the votes were hand counted and manually posted on chalk boards set up in the courthouse. There you could watch as the tally was recounted by the election board and about every ten precincts were posted to the old tally on those boards.

I know this sounds antiquated but it was exciting to watch the races in the county appear in front of you all over again. There were hundreds of folks packed into the courtroom where the chalkboards were. Many of these folks would write down the numbers as they changed and run those numbers to several places around Batavia where a candidate had set up a headquarters that also had food and beverages to help with the evening creating a almost party like atmosphere. On presidential years the counting of the votes could last until the morning.

I had first heard of elections when my grandfather had tried to run again after he had lost one. He was in a neck and neck race in the primary race and I heard my dad and his sister talking how grandpa had lost by only 51 votes. They were talking about a recount. (Whatever that was as I was only five.) My grandfather did ask for a recount and lost the race by 49 votes. I remember them both being upset and also being very tired as they had been in Batavia all night. I think that stuck in my head as in the sixties my dad ran for commissioner and in the primary there were eight men running for the chance to run for two spots in the fall election. Dad set up his headquarters at the Wilson Brothers Real Estate office just across the street from the courthouse. My cousin Paul Carlier was the runner from the courthouse for dad. As one man added up the numbers he had concluded that dad had lost. But Paul kept saying they were wrong and dad had more than enough to win. To everyone’s surprise Paul could add much better than the adding machine.

From then on I would go to Batavia to watch the count come in. I would go with my close friends Charlie Marshall and Jim Jennings. This became an annual event for us and we seemed to enjoy the process even if the person or levy we were for lost. (We would have liked it better of course if we came home the winner.) It seemed that all of the many folks who had come to watch the count came with the same intent. As an evening would roll on there of course was some good natured kidding between folks of different parties or stances and it almost always was accepted in good nature.

In the late 70’s a building on Riverside Drive was erected to hold some of the county offices and the board of elections was one of them. Since they were there the count moved there also. Here became a problem there was only a small lobby so only a select few could get out of the weather. On a clear night being outside wasn’t too bad at all. Except for a handful the crowd was missing from the annual fun. Besides that the age of computers and new technologies arrived and the counting of the voting that had taken twelve hours was summed up in a few hours. So I guess that was when our trips to Batavia on election night came to an end.

Elections have also changed drastically with all of the other changes. At that time in our lives candidates campaigned on what they could and would do if elected. My dad said it made little or no sense to mention you oppositions name as you were giving them a free commercial. So instead of being negative the candidates gave you the positives of why you should vote for them. Another reason to see who won was to see who was the most convincing on why him. However these days it is rare that candidates don’t run negative campaigns and talk only on their opposition and just how corrupt and dishonest that person is. It is called smear tactics and much is spent to ruin the name of the other person to better himself. Any more this time takes away from what should be one of the greatest freedoms we have.

So I have said my piece and gave you my reasons why. I think back to when my dad ran and when he ask for your vote he made it the promise that he would try to do his best to represent them. Today I’m not sure that promise will get you a vote unless you tell them your opposition won’t. Still and all when Election Day rolls around we still have the right to vote and vote we must. It is not just a privilege it is your responsibility to vote. From the Revolution on many troops have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we can have this right.

These days Charlie, Jim and I pass on going to Batavia on election night but we haven’t given up our obligation to vote. About three years ago I signed up to vote absentee and it isn’t the same as I liked it when I did go to vote and I guess I will wait until it airs on the television. I sure hope that computer doesn’t miss my vote.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.