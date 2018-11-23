Rick Houser: There is more to it than the bird

It seems to me that after Halloween finally arrives and goes, the thoughts of a pumpkin turn from being a scary jack-o-lantern to a pumpkin becoming the main ingredient for a pie. Bigger than that is the appearance on the scene of the big bird better known as the turkey? Yes these days we don’t really have to keep it in mind as the commercials will keep the thought of Thanksgiving in our minds for us.

As the seasons go Thanksgiving is one of the bigger holidays I look forward to. Of course The 4th of July is to remind us how great it is to be a free country and what major sacrifices that have been made to gain it and then to keep it. We celebrate Labor Day to honor all those who work so hard to keep this country going and it is a signal that summer is coming to an end and the time for harvesting is now here. We even celebrate Columbus Day for discovering America. (Although now we are told he wasn’t the first. So over five hundred years later they tell us?)

What has grown into one of the biggest commercialized holidays of them all is Halloween. I can’t even guess at how many billion dollars of candy is spent just for “Trick or Treat night across the country. It is a great time to hold stock in Hersey or Mars and Reese’s candy. The thing is that once the haunting season ends we all turn our focus on what I like to feel is a true and sincere holiday just like Veterans Day where all those who served our country and maybe even gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we can celebrate all of the other holidays are honored.

From my earliest years of growing up on the farm back on Fruit Ridge Road and up now I have always found Thanksgiving to be special in a lot of ways. Of course as soon as the thought of this holiday pops into our minds the thought of a big roasted turkey probably pop up next. (I know it does in my mind!) Of course as that turkey appears so does the dressing and sweet potatoes along with homemade rolls and anything else that you want to cook and probably isn’t on our diet list. But hey it only comes around once a year and somehow in our minds we figure out just how much we have earned it and deserve it. Even the cranberry sauce. When Thanksgiving does arrive we do look forward to partaking in the world of feasting.

Here is where I want to turn away from the food part and yes that is a very hard thing to do but there is much more to this holiday. Please remember the name of the day. It is a day we should set aside to be thankful for all that we have and have had and not just one day out of 365. It is a time to also be thankful to have that family to be thankful to have so you have someone to celebrate with. When we do gather I look around the room and look at all who is there and I think to myself just how I take for granted all there in my life in one way or another.

On thanksgiving I also think of all of those who I have had enjoyed this holiday in years past but sadly their time has come and they have gone on. I of course miss them but better than that I think how fortunate I have been to have enjoyed time with them. It must have been good times as I am still recalling them and how they looked so happy for us all to be together as a family group. You know some folks say you can’t really understand how to move forward correctly if you don’t stop and see where you have been. I guess I am one of those folks.

Even though I think back to those thanksgiving days past but now I get up on that day and look so very forward to this holiday that is here and now. I look to it as I will see my family. To have under one roof my daughter and son and my daughter in law along with my grandchildren. At this time with them all here and laughing and having a good time my wife and I are storing in another memory of another day we gave thanks for. When I look to my grandchildren I see and hope that they will in their adult years gather to celebrate another year of being thankful to be together again one more time. By the way when turkey day rolls around again I will have one more grandchild to share this day with. Now that is just one more big reason to be thankful.

There is always a lot of fuss and bother in preparing for this day of thanks. Even in this day and age of things being pre prepared or just packaged and you can buy them and place them on the table in a bowl or on a pan and they look like you spent hours creating it but that is ok with me. Of course I remember the homemade meals that did take hours and days to make and yes I thought every bite was the absolute best thing I had ever tasted. The real truth is what made those foods so delicious was the persons who made them. They were what was the secret ingredient that caused the German chocolate cake or oyster dressing to be special. To have been with those you felt were special is what is so good and their special dishes were just a bonus.

We all know we can’t go back in time but I am positive that just as special as those were this year will be just as special. The only difference will be the addition of some new faces that will be added to the table along with some of us old faces. Maybe the constant changing of people is a big part of what keeps this day special in our hearts. So as you dip up your plate with some of the best foods we are so thankful to have taken a moment and looked back and then around and maybe even think ahead to how great that will probably be.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.