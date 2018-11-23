Noah J. Pollock, 96, of New Richmond, Ohio, died November 15, 2018. Pollock was a WWII veteran. He was born October 28, 1922 in Chillicothe, Ohio. The son of Noah and Lola Looney Pollock. He was predeceased by his first wife, Aida Seda Shetton, and his second wife, Patricia Collins Pollock, and his 8 brothers and 4 sisters, and 4 children, Noah, Sharon Ann, Irwin and Michael Mineer.

He is survived by his brother Dale Pollock and his children, Mary Sayers, Linda Culvert, Elizabeth Buchanan, Anthony Pollock, Thomas Pollock, Irene Howerton, Ella Horkey, Robert Mineer and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

No funeral arrangements are made due to medical science donation to UC Medical Center.