Marian Gilfillen, 96

Marian Louise Nichols Gilfillen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, November 9th under care at Hospice of Cincinnati. Marian is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Cat Gilfillen (Rob) and Carey Horne (Clifton), son-in-law Jack Alley, grandson Nathan Alley (Megan), granddaughter Natalie Gerardot (Grant) and great-grandchildren Rosa Lee, Silverbell, and Powers. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Sara Lynn Alley.

Marian was born in 1922 on Valentine’s Day, the only child of Roberta Lee Sellers and Dale Herschell Nichols. She was raised in New Richmond, Ohio, where she first met her future husband, Bob Gilfillen, when she was seven years old and he was ten. Bob lived in the East End of Cincinnati but worked on his uncle’s New Richmond farm in the summer and delivered milk to his future bride’s front door step.

Marian always said it was love at first sight. After their marriage in 1941 and Bob’s return from WWII, they built their home on Marian’s family farm, just a short walk from her parents’ house.

The valedictorian of her New Richmond High School graduating class, Marian started her long career at J. & H. Clasgens Woolen Mill in 1941, finally retiring in 1999. She was the longest tenured member of Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church, joining in 1937 when the Methodist Church of New Richmond and the First Presbyterian Church of New Richmond merged to become Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church. Marian was an active church member, serving on the Session, and always helping to financially support Cranston’s ministry.

Marian loved reading, gardening, her animals and her family. She drew strength and comfort from the house she helped build, and the family farm she helped tend. She lives on in our hearts and memories.

A future celebration of Marian’s life will be announced.

Donations in her honor may be made to Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Street, New Richmond, Ohio 45157 or Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.