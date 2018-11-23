Letter to the Editor: Black Friday flashbacks

Tis the time to think of family, food, fellowship as we celebrate Thanksgiving!

While for most people its the day after when they catch mall ‘madness’; this shopping frenzy attacks on ‘Black Friday’ but not at our house.

For our family it brings flashbacks of sickness, shock and sadness that happened Thanksgiving Day, 2006.

My two-year-old old ‘munchkin’ named Rebecca refused to eat anything from our bountiful buffet that day. Altho ice cream was her favorite, she wouldnt even taste it.

For the past few weeks she had not felt well with bruises on her little body, was off balance and had even fallen down the stairs. When you’d give her a ‘hug’, she’d cry and say it hurts! That afternoon she had a doctor’s appointment. where her ‘mommy’ asked the Doctor to do a ‘blood test’ suspecting she had anemia.

At 9 pm that night I answered the phone and heard the broken voice of my daughter-in-law who whispered ‘she has acute lymphoma-leukemia! Suddenly my world shattered as I heard that deadly diagnosis! I kneeled but could not even pray!

Then my Bible fell open to Psalms 34 and I prayed…

Before midnight, our Rebecca was admitted to Children’s Hospital on the Oncology floor.

Even with all of the pricks, pokes and prods she rarely cried. Now her best friend was named “Sammy” her IV pole that went everywhere she went. And we prayed!

When the Pastor announced her diagnosis before the worship service, there was a loud gasp followed by a flood of tears with hugs for all of us.

In following weeks Rebecca had mega tests and we got more heartbreaking news!

She was diagnosed as being a ‘slow responder’ to the chemo treatments she had received. And we prayed!

Finally Rebecca came home – now our healthy, happy ‘munchkin’ was so thin and weak!

Her golden curls were gone. Chosen by ‘Make-a-Wish’ she wanted to visit Disney World when she was well enough.

Slowly she gained strength, and finally her hair grew back.

Time passed and she was off to school. And we prayed!

What a joyous day when her doctors declared that Rebecca was ‘cancer free’!!!! Now an 8th grader, she is energetic, makes the ‘honor roll’, does gymnastics, softball, volleyball, sings in the school choir. We thank GOD every day for our precious “miracle”! And we still pray!

As we celebrate this Thanksgiving season, we give thanks for the healing touch of those doctors, nurses, and staff at Children’s Hospital.

And we must remember to pray for those parents sitting by the bedside of their sick child suffering with a form of cancer.

Libbie ‘Gramma’ Bennett

Chair, Natl. Day of Prayer County Task Force