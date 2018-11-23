George Rooks: Seeing him preach after surgery

Howdy folks–I am writing this article on Monday morning ahead of the election due to working the voting polls in Bethel at the Community Building on Tuesday. I hope you went and voted, it is a right we have. I lost one of my friends, Rick Crawford. He was a great feller and knew a lot of history of Clermont County especially Bethel, Williamsburg, Amelia and other places. He will be missed.

I got a letter from Gloria Smith. The Laura United Methodist Church will host a carry in, Be Thankful Dinner, on Saturday, November 17, from 5 PM till 6:30 PM. They always have a great evening with plenty of food and the fellowship is wonderful. The preacher at the Bethel Baptist Church, Pastor Nathan Robbins, had surgery. I told him when he preaches his first sermon when he gets back I wanted to be there to hear him. By golly last Sunday I went to hear him preach. I was scheduled to pray at the first service at my church, the Bethel Methodist Church, so after the first service and Sunday school I left and went to the Bethel Baptist Church. This was the first Sunday for him to preach. It’s amazing how the good Lord works in a person’s life and leads them. They have a meal on the first Sunday of the month. I was told this has been a tradition for a long time. While I was eating along with Mr. Brown, we got to talking about shredding corn years ago. It is always great to talk to a person about shredding and cutting corn years ago. Mr. Brown was raised on a farm like I was.

Now don’t forget there will be a craft show at Goshen High School sponsored by the Goshen Lions Club. If nothing happens I will be there with Paula and my birdfeeders and bird houses so you all come. The date is November 17, from 9 AM till 3 PM. There will be a big crowd of crafters.

Talked to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop at Afton. He said the hunters are seeing several buck deer and lots of does. Mike is looking for that big buck – he has some big heads and racks on the wall of his bait shop so stop and take a look at them.

The Holy House at the Bethel Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 31, was great. That was trick-or-treat night so the attendance was about 900 people going through the church. Everyone sure enjoyed the display of Christ and thanks to the folks that took part in it.

The pancake breakfast the Bethel Lions Club had last Saturday was kind of slow but folks that were there sure enjoyed the pancakes and other items. Now Mr. Chester is going fine.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .