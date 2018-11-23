Howdy folks—Happy Thanksgiving. Hope you had a good time visiting with your family and eating all of that good food.

Last Friday, the Monroe Grange held a Thanksgiving dinner at the Methodist Church in Bethel. The Grange Hall is not big enough to hold this crowd – this is the time the awards are passed out to the Junior Grangers. This is a very exciting time for the Junior Grangers. They make different items then they are judged at the Grange Hall then some are taken to the State Grange Convention along with other Junior Grangers from all over Ohio. The Monroe Junior Grangers had several prizes from the convention. This is one meeting when the expectations of the Junior Grangers is pretty high. The Monroe Grange is very happy to have them as part the Monroe Grange. Ruth Ann started this program.

The carpenter shop here at my place is getting busy. I have started making wood items for Christmas including birdfeeders, suet holders and birdfeeders out of juice jars. These are plastic juice jars and I have you used one for two years.

Mr. Chester is good. I fed him at 5:30 AM this morning then he wants out, but by 8 AM he comes in. I was writing this and he jumped on my lap. I had better pet his head before I do anything! I got up and he went to my chair to sleep.

Talked to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop and he said the fishing is good with lots of crappie being caught. The musky, and stripers have slowed down due to the cooler water temperatures. The deer harvest is going good. I have seen several deer that have been hit along the road – be careful when driving if you see a deer.

Now don’t forget about the Down-Home Christmas held in Bethel on Saturday, December 1. There will be several activities all day long. The Bethel Community Choir will be presenting a musical and drama on Saturday and Sunday evenings, Mark your calendar and plan to be there.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .