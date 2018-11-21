Voters in Tate Township and Bethel vote down township’s sheriff’s levy

Tate Township could soon lose its sheriff’s deputy patrol service, this after voters in the township and the village of Bethel voted down a 0.6 mill continuous tax levy that would have paid for the township’s contract with the sheriff’s department.

The tax failed on a vote of 1,894 to 1,385, or 57.76 percent to 42.24 percent, according to unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections.

In a bit of a snafu, the township trustees unintentionally opted to put the tax on the ballot of village and township residents, rather than exclusively township residents, according to Howard Daugherty, township trustee.

Bethel has its own police department, and the township has been contracting for its own sheriff’s deputy for the past 15 years or so, this according to Daugherty.

This is the first levy that the township has had to introduce to pay for the sheriff’s deputy.

Whether or not the tax would have passed if it had been appropriately placed is anyone’s guess, but it is interesting to note that Bethel residents, for the second time in recent history, voted to repeal the village’s 0.5 percent income tax, which is used to pay for the Bethel Police Department.

“I’m just sorry that the mix up happened with the people from the village of Bethel; I’m sorry it was that way,” he said. “It was a mishap, things happen. A mistake, and I feel so bad about it.”

While the mix up is all water under the bridge, figuratively speaking, the effects of the vote are lasting.

Daugherty said that without the extra funds, the township simply doesn’t have the money to carry on the contract with the sheriff’s department.

“We don’t have the money anymore, the state has cut the government funding, and we just don’t have enough money to cover this service,” he said.

Historically, the township had been signing three-year contracts with the sheriff’s department. That is until this year, when the budget showed that an infusion of cash would be needed to continue the service.

As such, the township, at the beginning of the year, implemented six-month renewals, with a stipulation of 90-days notice to terminate the contract.

The trustees had their regular monthly meeting on Nov. 13, during which no decision was made to end the service.

“When we make a decision to terminate, it will be 90 days,” Daugherty reiterated.

He added, “I don’t want to scare people; we’re going to have sheriff’s coverage, because they are a county agency that works in the county.”

Looking ahead, Daugherty said that the trustees are strongly considering putting the tax before voters again soon, and this time, only township residents will be asked to weigh in.

