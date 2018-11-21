Milford students collect care packages for veterans

Pictured are the troop boxes collected by Milford students to send to the troops overseas, with items, such as microwavable food, gum, hygiene items and magazines. The collection was presented to the school board at their Nov. 15, 2018 meeting. Provided photo. -

The Milford Exempted Village School District board of education met on Nov. 15 to discuss a variety of matters.

Nancy House, superintendent, started with honoring students’ artwork, a tradition started at last month’s school board meeting. The artwork will be displayed throughout the administrative offices of the board, located at 1099 state Route 131, for the remainder of the month.

House said Milford offers 17 different art classes, including two-dimensional design, painting and drawing, art appreciation, photography, ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media, graphic design, publications and studio art.

The students recognized were: Ian McClain, in graphic design; Ellen Long, in photography; Clarissa Kester, in photography; Brooke Avance, in drawing and painting; and Peri Willoughby, in studio art.

Girl Scout Troop 49712, a junior group from Pattison Elementary, was on hand to talk about earning their government badge.

To earn the badge included five steps: decide what government means to you, including what it means to be a citizen; go inside government, where they took a practice test immigrants also take; look into the laws, so they looked at the board of education bylaws; report on the issues, where they will write about the issues in the community; and step five was to get involved in government by coming to the board meeting.

Milford also awarded an honorary high school diploma to Clell P. Steagall, posthumously. Steagall did not complete his schooling because he left to serve in the WWII. Gary Knepp, local historian, was on hand to talk about Steagall.

Steagall was part of the graduating class of 1942, but withdraw in 1941 to join the United States Army, Knepp said. He would be stationed in the Philippines and eventually taken prisoner by the Japanese. Upon becoming prisoners, thousands of Filipino and American soldiers were forced to walk 66 miles back to their prison, now known as the Bataan Death March.

On May 24 1942, Milford celebrated the newest high school graduating class at Milford Main. That same day, Knepp said, Steagall died as a prisoner of war.

“I think it’s just a wonderful tribute that Milford recognizes the sacrifices of these men made on our behalf,” he said.

In collaboration with Knepp, the board also is erecting a veterans wall of honor at the administrative offices. Knepp said the list they have to help make the wall is just a starting point.

Additionally, Diana Lawrence, with Troop Box Ministries, a non-profit based in Hamersville, and Kelsey Erickson and Alex Heileman, advisors for the Junior High Builder’s Club, talked about the hundreds of troop boxes — many of which were stacked up in front of the board — to be sent to troops overseas.

A support the troops fundraiser took place from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2 and collected 2,838 items, of which, 1,220 were sent to Milford Miami Ministries.

Then, the students used the remaining items to make 109 boxes with 15 to 20 items in each box. Every box contained items, such as snacks, microwavable meals, gum, hygiene items and magazines, notebooks and playing cards. The boxes also contained letters from the students.

The students used Halloween dance money to pay the $200 or so in shipping costs as well.

Finally, for Veterans Day, more than 400 veterans were honored in Milford Schools and the board played a video demonstrating as much.

Dave Yockey presented the Great Oaks report, relaying to the board that the 2.7-mill renewal levy passed on the November ballot.

About 66 percent or $42 million of Great Oaks’ operating budget comes from that 2.7-mill levy. Without the levy, Great Oaks said they basically wouldn’t be able to operate. The levy was set to expire in 2019.

According to the Clermont County board of elections, the levy passed 41,742 to 23,199 or 64 percent to nearly 36 percent. In neighboring Hamilton and Butler Counties, the levy passed with similar percentages.

Three new high school programs are set to start throughout the Great Oaks campuses in the fall of 2019: culinary arts and hospitality, cyber security and a one-year senior-only business office credentials.

