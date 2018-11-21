The Eastern Cincinnati Conference named several Clermont County athletes to all-conference teams for their play this fall.

On the gridiron, Milford’s Jake Ayler was named the offensive player of the year. He also earned a first-team all-conference spot, as did teammates Nate Flannery, Conner Foster, Dylan Hughes, Hayden Johnson, Dustin Loudermilk and Brian Stevens.

Several West Clermont players were also named first-team performers. Sam Weaver, Joe Wahl, Matt Lewis, Trevor Click and Ryan Cann were all honored.

West Clermont also had tw0 players, Max Beckman and Ben Berger, named to the second-team squad. Milford’s Tony Facciolo, Hunter Johnson and Jacob Turner were also second-team honorees.

Owen Martin (Milford) and Nick Miller (West Clermont) were named honorable mentions.

Milford’s Ali Kirk and Tori Kittrell were named first-team all-ECC performers for their play on the Lady Eagles’ girls soccer team this year. West Clermont’s Kendall Simpson and Mackenzie Ellis were also first-team selections.

Catrionna Manning, Emily Dominique and Ali Claus represented Milford on the second-team squad. Megan DeWald was West Clermont’s lone representative.

Samantha Zeigler (West Clermont) and Madison Chitwood (Milford) were named honorable mentions.

On the boys side, Milford’s Kyle Boehm, Noah Hjelming and Joey Round were all first-team performers. West Clermont’s Bradyn Riffle was also a first-team honoree.

Jacob Haskins and Ryan Henke were second-team performers for Milford. James Svintsitsky was selected to the second-team squad for West Clermont. Nolan Schirmer (West Clermont) and Harrison Eckels (Milford) were honorable mentions.

Three locals earned praise for their work on the volleyball court. West Clermont’s Emme Madden and Megan Mahon joined Milford’s Erica Sharp on the first-team squad.

West Clermont’s Audrey Bard was the county’s lone representative on the second-team squad.

Milford’s Abby Thierauf and West Clermont’s Emma Krebs were honorable mentions.

Three boys cross country runners were honored by the league. Milford’s AJ Dickerson was a first-team performer, while teammate Dylan Mullarkey was an honorable mention. West Clermont’s Michael Sperl was also an honorable mention.

Five county runners were girls’ cross country all-league selections. West Clermont’s Maddie Walker and Morgan Walsh were named first-team all-league performers, while teammate Morgan Schaefer was an honorable mention. Milford’s Emmy Sager was a second-team honoree, while Olivia Loeffler was an honorable mention.

On the links, Milford’s Justin Horn was named the boys golf athlete of the year. He and Adam Horn both were named first-team performers. Teammate Max Steinmetz and West Clermont’s Hunter Melton were honorable mentions.

Three girls golfers from the county were honored. Milford’s Megan Loux was a second-team performer, while Abi Loux was named an honorable mention. West Clermont’s Claire Batchler was also an honorable mention.

Finally, four county tennis players were honored. Milford’s Elise Ostrander was named a second-team performer, while teammate Jackie Hooper was an honorable mention. West Clermont’s Lizzie Cowles and Hailey Thalheimer were doubles honorable mentions.