Rick Houser: Do you wanna dance?

I guess that from the seventh grade where I would attend ”sock hops” and into the “record hops” and when I moved on to high school and beyond I would dance to recorded music or live bands. The theme for a dance was pretty much the same. There were girls and there were boys and they had all attended these types of gathering for the same reason. Yes we listened to some really great music and mingled with our friends but that was still not the true reason we went.

We went with the hope we would get to dance with a member of the opposite gender. Now I don’t know about most of you but when the fast music played I sat and listened. There would maybe be one or two couples who would do the jitter bug. This was a dance where the couples had to be skilled at dancing together in unison and when it was done correctly it was awesome to see. I say see as the thought of me dancing that way was a thought that caused me to laugh and then cringe at how I knew it would end.

Still I had cleaned up and put on my best clean clothes and had polished my dress shoes so that you could see your reflection in them. I had even slapped on some English Leather or Hi Karate after shave in the chance that I might get close enough to a girl where she could smell that I had class. (The truth was I had put on enough that the entire gym could tell I had class.) Along with me was every kid in the gym who had done their best to look their best and of course smell their best. (Man I just thought just how that place must have smelled.)

Still and all I didn’t get all dressed up for nothing and I was bound and determined that I was going to dance before I went home. Now I couldn’t do any fast dances even though I would try now and then. After Chubby Checker invented the twist it did become easier to be out on the dance floor and swiveling my hips and swinging my arms along with the rest of the group out there. Even though I was out there and technically dancing I still wasn’t paired off with a partner. There was still one hope and I doubt there was a guy and probably a gal who wasn’t hanging their hopes on this. That my friends was the slow dance! We attended dances as it was the basic way to develop some of our social graces. You know? “The collective skills for dealing with people.” That came from Webster’s Dictionary.

The slow dance is what I have learned from a little researching might possibly be the oldest form of dancing by couples since the beginning of time. Who knows? Maybe the cavemen and women might have danced by the fires in their caves. So whenever it was it has caught on. You get a partner and put one hand in their hand and drape the other arm around the waist and as the music plays you begin to move. The movement to this dance is to sway from side to side and very slowly take a step that barely moves you from your place of beginning but this all had to be done slowly. Therefore the name of the dance.

Sounds simple now doesn’t it? Here is where the biggest problem a young man had to face and that was getting that partner. Since we were just developing those social graces we had yet to be over confident about ourselves and this lead to hesitation. At this time I will admit it. I was afraid of the opposite sex. I knew I could beat them at arm wrestling or lifting things but there was something about a girl that sapped my strength like Superman being near kryptonite. Now here was when my courage would step in. I mean I had taken a bath and used a pint of after shave. So I wasn’t going to leave a dance with

Out a dance with a girl.

So when the music would strike up a ballad and the beat was slow I would take a deep breath and after scanning all the girls at the dance I would focus in on one. With all the courage I could muster I would walk straight up to that girl and ask her if I could have this dance. So what if my knees were knocking and palms were sweating. The young lady would stand up and say yes. Wow I was accepted and now what do I do? Oh yeah I would take her hand and we would walk out onto the dance floor along with almost the entire crowd and we then would hold each other’s hands and we began to sway. I must say that once you begin all of the fears you might have had before vanished. As we danced we found that we would converse with each other and sometimes laugh and oh my gosh we were having fun! Along with this great event I was experiencing I was also conquering a social skill.

The thing about the first slow dance was it removed the fears and a second and third and so on of slow dances were so easy that to ask a girl to dance was not a problem By that time I was becoming what was called in my days as a smooth dude. But here is where I must say that to hold a girl in your arms is a feeling that allows you to feel how soft a girl’s skin was and the smell of their perfume would smell like heaven. The feel of a girls dress was so different to a boy’s shirt. The whole experience was also educational. It allowed the guys to get a little understanding of just how a girl was different. I will say though I am so glad they are!

There has always been a catch to dances and dancing even if it was only a slow dance and that was asking that first girl if she would have this dance with me. I don’t know why but the entire scenario would begin almost like it was the very first dance again. (This would even happen with my date!) But again once the first dance was over the rest of the evening was so much fun. I did learn how to do a little fast dancing but the truth is I was not too coordinated but the girls I danced with were polite enough to not make fun of me. Of course I would jump out on the floor and do a little twisting and I seldom passed on the slow dance. One more thing and that is I never ever tried to jitter bug. A person should know their limits and folks that was mine.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his writings he has two books for sale. “There are Places to Remember” and “Memories ARE From the Heart.” He can be reached at I guess that from the seventh grade where I would attend ”sock hops” and into the “record hops” and when I moved on to high school and beyond I would dance to recorded music or live bands. The theme for a dance was pretty much the same. There were girls and there were boys and they had all attended these types of gathering for the same reason. Yes we listened to some really great music and mingled with our friends but that was still not the true reason we went.

We went with the hope we would get to dance with a member of the opposite gender. Now I don’t know about most of you but when the fast music played I sat and listened. There would maybe be one or two couples who would do the jitter bug. This was a dance where the couples had to be skilled at dancing together in unison and when it was done correctly it was awesome to see. I say see as the thought of me dancing that way was a thought that caused me to laugh and then cringe at how I knew it would end.

Still I had cleaned up and put on my best clean clothes and had polished my dress shoes so that you could see your reflection in them. I had even slapped on some English Leather or Hi Karate after shave in the chance that I might get close enough to a girl where she could smell that I had class. (The truth was I had put on enough that the entire gym could tell I had class.) Along with me was every kid in the gym who had done their best to look their best and of course smell their best. (Man I just thought just how that place must have smelled.)

Still and all I didn’t get all dressed up for nothing and I was bound and determined that I was going to dance before I went home. Now I couldn’t do any fast dances even though I would try now and then. After Chubby Checker invented the twist it did become easier to be out on the dance floor and swiveling my hips and swinging my arms along with the rest of the group out there. Even though I was out there and technically dancing I still wasn’t paired off with a partner. There was still one hope and I doubt there was a guy and probably a gal who wasn’t hanging their hopes on this. That my friends was the slow dance! We attended dances as it was the basic way to develop some of our social graces. You know? “The collective skills for dealing with people.” That came from Webster’s Dictionary.

The slow dance is what I have learned from a little researching might possibly be the oldest form of dancing by couples since the beginning of time. Who knows? Maybe the cavemen and women might have danced by the fires in their caves. So whenever it was it has caught on. You get a partner and put one hand in their hand and drape the other arm around the waist and as the music plays you begin to move. The movement to this dance is to sway from side to side and very slowly take a step that barely moves you from your place of beginning but this all had to be done slowly. Therefore the name of the dance.

Sounds simple now doesn’t it? Here is where the biggest problem a young man had to face and that was getting that partner. Since we were just developing those social graces we had yet to be over confident about ourselves and this lead to hesitation. At this time I will admit it. I was afraid of the opposite sex. I knew I could beat them at arm wrestling or lifting things but there was something about a girl that sapped my strength like Superman being near kryptonite. Now here was when my courage would step in. I mean I had taken a bath and used a pint of after shave. So I wasn’t going to leave a dance with

Out a dance with a girl.

So when the music would strike up a ballad and the beat was slow I would take a deep breath and after scanning all the girls at the dance I would focus in on one. With all the courage I could muster I would walk straight up to that girl and ask her if I could have this dance. So what if my knees were knocking and palms were sweating. The young lady would stand up and say yes. Wow I was accepted and now what do I do? Oh yeah I would take her hand and we would walk out onto the dance floor along with almost the entire crowd and we then would hold each other’s hands and we began to sway. I must say that once you begin all of the fears you might have had before vanished. As we danced we found that we would converse with each other and sometimes laugh and oh my gosh we were having fun! Along with this great event I was experiencing I was also conquering a social skill.

The thing about the first slow dance was it removed the fears and a second and third and so on of slow dances were so easy that to ask a girl to dance was not a problem By that time I was becoming what was called in my days as a smooth dude. But here is where I must say that to hold a girl in your arms is a feeling that allows you to feel how soft a girl’s skin was and the smell of their perfume would smell like heaven. The feel of a girls dress was so different to a boy’s shirt. The whole experience was also educational. It allowed the guys to get a little understanding of just how a girl was different. I will say though I am so glad they are!

There has always been a catch to dances and dancing even if it was only a slow dance and that was asking that first girl if she would have this dance with me. I don’t know why but the entire scenario would begin almost like it was the very first dance again. (This would even happen with my date!) But again once the first dance was over the rest of the evening was so much fun. I did learn how to do a little fast dancing but the truth is I was not too coordinated but the girls I danced with were polite enough to not make fun of me. Of course I would jump out on the floor and do a little twisting and I seldom passed on the slow dance. One more thing and that is I never ever tried to jitter bug. A person should know their limits and folks that was mine.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his writings he has two books for sale. “There are Places to Remember” and “Memories ARE From the Heart”. He can be reached at houser734@yahoo.com. Or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.. Or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.