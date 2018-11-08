Voters opposed Ohio State Issue 1, the Drug and Criminal Justice Policies Initiative, which would have been enshrined in the State’s constitution.

According to unofficial results, State Issue 1 was opposed with 54,171 votes and supported with 21,645 votes.

The measure, if it had passed, would have done the following:

– Make offenses related to drug possession and use no more than misdemeanors

– Prohibit courts from ordering persons on probation for felonies be sent to prison for non-criminal probation violations

– Create a sentence credits program for inmates’ participation in rehabilitative, work, or educational programs

– Require the state to spend savings due to a reduction of inmates, resulting from Issue 1, on drug treatment, crime victim, and rehabilitation programs.

Most Clermont County officials opposed the measure, including the county commissioners, the Opioid Task Force, which includes the sheriff’s office and the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board (MHRB), and Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Jerry McBride. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Senator Rob Portman, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and the Ohio Bar Association also opposed the measure.

The opposition framed Issue 1 as a deleterious measure either because a.) procedurally, it would be problematic to have those measures enshrined in the State’s constitution, if there are unintended consequences or fixes and adjustments that need to be made and b.) that officials in these treatment programs need the carrot-stick approach to get individuals addicted to opioids into these treatment programs.

“Ohio may end up with some of the most lenient drug crime laws in the nation if this proposed constitutional amendment passes,” O’Connor said. “Our state could easily become a magnet for substance abuse activity because there will be, in effect, very little criminal justice consequences to engaging in such behavior.”

Kennedy backed that up, building on the idea of the carrot-stick approach.

“We cannot make somebody want treatment, but the possibility of prison can provide personal motivation for change, and spark an appreciable desire to live a substance-free life,” she said. “If we remove the consequences of failure—as Issue 1 will—we limit each addict’s chance for success.”

Karen Scherra, executive director of MHRB, said prior to the vote, that she doesn’t see treatment increasing under Issue 1.

“If this passes we will watch a system that we worked really hard to build up collapse,” she said, referring to the collaborative efforts of the Opioid Task Force.

Ohio Safe and Healthy Communities Campaign was the leading campaign behind the measure, an organization “committed to reforming our criminal justice system to promote safety and healing,” according to its website.

“We believe that our state should invest in local treatment and diversion programs that actually promote safety and rehabilitation,” the organization said.

Those who endorsed Issue One included Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for governor, Rob Richardson, Democratic candidate for state treasurer, Ted Strickland, former governor, Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill and the ACLU of Ohio.

“Issue 1 provides an alternative to incarceration by reducing the number of people in prison and sending them to treatment the first few times they are caught possessing drugs. The logic is unassailable.” O’Neill said.

O’Neill added that the General Assembly of Ohio forced Ohioans to amend the constitution because they have proven themselves “untrustworthy on this issue.”

Gingrich became strange bedfellows with Van Jones, a former Obama administration official and civil rights activist, to co-author an op-ed in favor of the amendment.

“Obviously, prisons are needed to keep dangerous people off the streets. But, it makes no sense to send people with addiction to a places with such poor records of rehabilitation — and expect them to come out better than they were when they entered the system,” the authors said. “Through our work across the country, we are actively seeking to break down the regulatory, legislative, and ideological barriers that prevent people from accessing drug treatment and recovery medication.”

They added law enforcement resources should focus on violent and serious crimes, while states need to take action to “expand treatment for those battling addiction.”

Jocelyn Rosnick, assistant policy director at the ACLU of Ohio, wrote in a letter to The Columbus Dispatch that the “war on drugs” has soared the population of incarcerated individuals in the state. Rosnick also took up the issue of probation.

“Technical probation violations shouldn’t land people in our overcrowded prisons and jails. These types of problems are better served in local communities,” she said.

After the results came in, Scherra breathed a sigh of relief in a phone call with The Sun.

“Yes, I’m very happy,” she said, adding that county officials worked hard to convince people abou what Issue One would really mean. “I’m really thrilled with the people of Clermont. I’m encouraged by it.”

To those who argue that perhaps it’s time to disentangle the criminal justice system from drug treatment, Scherra pointed out that many people in drug treatment say a judge ordering them to do it helped them get the treatment they needed. And the one thing about Clermont, at least, is that the judges believe in treatment, she said.

The next horizon is getting people to support addiction in general, Scherra said. All of the focus is on opioids, but there has been an increase in meth use, she said.

It’s a disease no matter what drugs you’re using,” she said.

On the other hand, voters The Sun talked to on the ground in Amelia, seemed more mixed about the issue.

Roy Spaulding planned to vote yes on Issue One, saying, “Give them a chance.”

Annie Winkelman voted yes, saying, “I have relatives who have been incarcerated because of heroin. With me, I feel like everybody should be given a second chance … if they want to turn their life around, they should be given that opportunity.”

Michele Wolf said she voted no. As did Robert Henry, saying, “I don’t think that that’s a solution at all; it’s just a means to empty the jails out.”

Nicholas Waldriven also voted no, saying, “I don’t feel that people should get reduced sentences just because. The law is written as it is; just because they have overcrowding or something like that, or they don’t feel like their crime was a severe as anther, I don’t think they should get lesser time.”

Finally, Dave Dziak, also an Amelia voter, voted no, saying, “Along with everybody else; I don’t know anyone who’s for it.”

Dziak added, “Obviously you’re looking at reduced penalties; it’s well meaning, it’s a lot of out of state funding; I’ve worked in politics for a lot of years and I saw these issues come up all the time where people that don’t really understand the issues, who weren’t on the front lines, coming in here trying to make legislation that they don’t really understand the impacts of.”

In Bethel, there were two more supporters: Nathan Staten and Joe Lemming.

“I personally don’t see the reason why we’re paying such high taxes for something that’s minimal; that we can punish people in better ways,” Staten said.

“There are a lot of people that are incarcerated that are; they did stuff back then, and it’s almost legal now, as far a marijuana … there were tough sentencing back then, and they shouldn’t still be incarcerated,” Lemming said.

Clermont officials breathe sigh of relief