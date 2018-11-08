George Rooks: Hearing deer harvest good so far

Howdy folks–A lady told me she went to feed her cats that are a ways from her house and it was about 5:30 AM. She heard something land on a fence post. It was a barred owl but it didn’t bother her. This was the first time this has ever happened on the way to feed the cats. I have heard of owls hollering at night. A neighbor that has a deerstand close to me said he saw a bobcat walking close to my place. There seems to be more wildlife now than there ever has been.

It’s time to start feeding the birds. Last Monday I went to the Grants Farm to get some lime for the raised beds. The tomatoes need the calcium for the bloom rot. A neighbor gave me a bunch of baskets they got from the Grants Farm with produce in them and asked me if I would take them back to the Grants so last Monday I took them back then I got some patties for the honeybees so they could have that to eat instead of the honey. I put sugar water on both hives. The frost has taken a lot of the pollen the honeybees eat, so it is time for me to start feeding the bees.

Speaking of feeding – I went to the North Side Baptist Church for a chili cook off. It was good. There was a good crowd.

I talked to Mike at the bait shop in Afton. They had the fish off tournament for the crappie last weekend – Saturday and Sunday. The total weight for both days was close to 12 pounds. That is good. The fishing in the lake is good. The lake is down to winter pool and the water is nice and clear. Mike said the deer harvest has been good so far. Several nice bucks and several does have been taken. I have seen some little ones laying along the road that have been hit so be very careful when you’re driving. I know they can be in front of you quickly.

I made note that Paula and I were meeting friends at the Copper Blue Restaurant in Milford last week. By golly – that is a wonderful restaurant. The service and food was wonderful. I think we will go back there again. I was down to Poochie’s last week for a birthday meal for my friend Dan. Now on December 18, the Poochie’s Restaurant is having a special meal and music. There will be turkey, mashed taters, green beans, corn, sweet potato casserole, stuffing and drinks. I asked the lady is it ready yet? I expect to be there. Any of their meals are great. The service is good and you are always served with a smile.

Now Mr. Chester is good. He is laying on the register while the furnace is running.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .