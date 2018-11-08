Dr. Frank A. Fender, 78

Dr. Frank A Fender passed away peacefully in his home on October 14, 2018, at the age of 78. He was born on January 1, 1940 to George Fender and Ada Hill Fender.

He grew up on a small farm in Goshen, Ohio. He was class president of the Goshen High School Class of 1958 lettering in track and football. Frank was also very active in the Goshen 4-H club, an important award he received was the Cattle Showmanship Award at the Clermont County Fair.

Frank graduated cum laude in Agricultural Economics from Ohio State University in Dec. 1962. On his return, Frank began an MS program in agricultural economics at Purdue University in January 1963.

“Without any doubt whatsoever, growing up on a farm, 4-H and, most especially being an IFYE (International Farm Youth Exchange Program)were the key determinants of both my personal life and professional career. Life on the farm led to 4–H and 4-H led to an amazing IFYE assignment to Taiwan in 1962. The IFYE experience taught me that: 1.) I liked to travel (almost anywhere); 2.) I enjoyed meeting and interacting with people of different cultures (and was pretty good at it.); 3.) I could eat and drink almost anything (and did and still do); and 4.) Being professionally involved in international economic and social development would be an interesting and exciting career (it was).”

In July of 1963, Frank married Judith Gilkison. They completed their degrees in May of 1965 and in August of that year Frank was selected as a Purdue Fellows in Latin America.

They traveled to live and work in Argentina.

Frank worked as a staff economist for the Argentine Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, and as a consultant with the Ford Foundation. In 1965, he returned to Purdue and begin his PhD degree working as the Assistant to the Director of International Programs in Agriculture.

During that time, they were blessed with the births of their children: Kimberly in 1970 and Steven in 1973. In December of 1973, the family moved to Springfield, VA as Frank began his career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of International Training (OIT).

In 1990, he was appointed Director of the Food Industries Division, International Cooperation and Development, Foreign Agriculture Service from which he retired in 2004. The primary mission of OIT was to arrange, administer and monitor academic and non-academic programs in agriculture at US Land Grant Universities for foreign students primarily funded by USAID.

Frank had the privilege of working in 46 countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the former Soviet Union.

Frank’s international career with its travel and cultural interactions with many persons in and from several countries affirmed and reaffirmed time and time again the strength and validity of the IFYE motto “Peace through Understanding.”

He believed in the power of education and sharing knowledge as tools to create a level playing field for all nations.

Frank was a soccer coach, swim team rep and Judy’s helper in her church work. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rev. Judy Fender; his beloved children and their spouses Kimberly Fender Kurtz and Trevor Kurtz, Steven Fender and Wynne Powell Fender and wonderful grandchildren Amanda & Evan Kurtz; Nicholas & Madelyn Fender.

Our family is grateful for the prayers, love, care and support given to us during his illness by our extended family, our BUMC church family, Goshen classmates, colleagues and friends.

A celebration of life was held at Trinity United Methodist Church, in Milford, Ohio on Sunday, November, 4, 2018, at 2 pm.

A reception also followed in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Burke UMC Missions or Goshen H. S. Alumni Fund.

Interment was on Monday, November 5, at the Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Ohio.