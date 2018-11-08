By Megan Alley

Sun staff

On election day, voters in the village of Amelia approved amending the village charter.

Supporters of the charter amendments, such as Renee Gerber of the group Wake Up Amelia!, said the amendments will “restore a fundamental right of citizens” and make it easier for citizens to petition to strip Amelia of its status as a village.

Much of the politicking stems from a June 29 meeting, where Gerber and others believe that an ordinance passed by village council affected residents’ ability to place initiatives and referendums on the ballot, and their ability to petition for a surrender of the village’s corporate powers.

The approved charter amendments will add three new sections.

Section 8.01 INITIATIVE. In accordance with Ohio Revised Code §§ 731.28 and 731.30-731.40 as presently codified or hereafter amended and the Constitution and general laws of the State of Ohio now and hereafter in effect, the electors of the Municipality shall have the power to propose ordinances and other measures by initiative petition.

Section 8.02 REFERENDUM. In accordance with Ohio Revised Code §§ 731.29-731.40 as presently codified or hereafter amended and the Constitution and general laws of the State of Ohio now and hereafter in effect, the electors of the Municipality shall have the power to approve or reject at the polls any ordinance or other measure enacted by Council.

Section 8.03 SURRENDER OF CORPORATE POWERS. The electors of Amelia shall have the ability to petition to surrender the corporate powers of Amelia according to the laws outlined in Ohio

Revised Code § 703.20 and other relevant statutory laws of the State of Ohio. Amelia’s legislative authority may enact no ordinance, resolution, or take any other actions conflicting with this Section, Ohio Revised Code § 703.20, or the statutory laws of Ohio regarding the electors’ power to petition to surrender Amelia’s corporate power.”

The amendments also change section 9.01 of the charter to explicitly authorize petitions to recall public officials.

Voters overwhelming approved the amendments.

Amelia Village Charter Amendment Section 8 passed with 69.61 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections. The final vote was 1,152 to 503.

Amelia Village Charter Amendment Section 9 passed with an even bigger margin, securing 75.74 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections. The final vote was 1,227 to 393.

Gerber shared her thoughts after all the votes had been tallied.

“My face is windburned, my toes are frozen, but I couldn’t feel better right now,” she said.

When asked to describe what the win means to her, Gerber responded, “I’m hoping it means that the council and the mayor will pay attention to its residents now, because we won by over 70 percent, and I think that sends a strong message to them.”

Amelia voter Robert Henry explained why he voted in favor of the charter amendments.

“Because the people that run the village don’t know how to run it,” he said.

Similarly, Amelia voter Nicholas Walriven said that he voted in favor of the amendments because, “I believe the people should have the right to remove any elected officials, or change things the way they want, if they don’t feel like the people in charge are doing it the way they think they should be.”

Gerber said that looking ahead, she and the Wake Up Amelia! group have already started work to put additional charter amendments before voters in the May 2019 election.

“That’s our next plan,” she said, adamantly adding that “no dissolve is in the works; its not even close to being on our radar.”

Mayor Todd Hart did not return a call for comment in time for publication.