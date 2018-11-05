Letter to the Editor: Vote for Rep. Brad Wenstrup

I am writing in response to the letter published on your Opinion Page, dated Thursday, October 25, 2018, entitled, “ Vote Against Wenstrup: Six Reasons”.

First let me express that the tone of the letter was very much like what you would expect from a writer that supports a “resistance mentality and methods” approach to achieving their political ends. If a writing can be shrill and disagrees with facts while asserting facts that are wrong then that person must be part of the mindless, uncivil “resistance” that creates fear and then exploits that fear to be harshly critical. Let’s look at the six reasons.

Reason 1, my dear Ms. Cann you are simply wrong. Mr. Wenstrup holds telephone town halls because people think like you. His in person town halls and coffees became increasingly difficult within the past 3 years. There were protesters, they interrupted conversations which the Congressman tried to have with civil constituents and acted as if violence were just around the corner. They physically bullied people. So what is your problem? Are you in favor of public displays of hostility. I have listened to the phone town halls, they are civil and they deal with issues that concern Mr. Wenstrup’s constituents. When someone is a resistance radical you are not going to like what anyone says. That does not establish the facts you allege. Health care the ACA reforms were a movement not a one man attack. Forgive me but a lot of people do not agree with you, health law that was passed by bribery and corrupt dealing needed to have it’s mandate removed. You disagree, sorry.

Reason 2, tax cuts. You must be kidding. What do you smoke when you write things like that? Your philosophy , that tax cuts create a deficit is grossly hypocritical. The last President that you would have supported increased the deficit more than all the 40+ Presidents before him in American history. Do the math, and then write a winey article about that. Of course you will not, all the money we earn was taken by the Obama Administration and spent or given to Iran in a private plane. You can give the people a break if you stop spending like a drunken sailor. The problem is that Congress spends far too much. Your deficit argument and blaming it on Mr. Wenstrup is a hypocritical farce.

Reason 3. Job and Employment, another issue that you want to blame on one man because there are still entitlement babies that want food stamps, cigarettes, beer and big screen tv’s, but cannot afford new brakes. You examples are personal and have nothing to do with anything Mr. Wenstrup voted on or believes. He is not at fault for going to school for years, working hard, serving the public and fighting for his country so that people like you can blame him for personal issues which are of your own making. Last comment on this one, grow up.

Reason 4, see comment on Reason 2 above. Then take your carefully researched figures and calculate how much of that deficit was added during the years of the Obama administration.

Which would have been on programs which Mr. Wenstrup opposed. You have no argument again, all you are doing is cherry picking facts and assigning blame as part of a partisan charade.

Reason 5, Again, were was your loud dinner interrupting voice when Obama was piling on the deficit by giving money away to people who hate America. That was money that could have paid a lot of social security and Medicaid bills You did not say anything did you? Entitlements, the CBO, billionaires and big business, a collection of different issue illogically expressed. Because you are so angry at how unfair America has been to your good ideas is no reason to ball them all together and blame one man. Soften the ground with this reality, there are now vastly more people who live on entitlements than there are people who contribute to the treasury of the US. Figure it out, not voting for Mr. Wenstrup because he can do the math is stupid. You do the math, then go out and get a second and third job.

Reason 6, infrastructure. What a lame argument. The Wenstrup District is predominantly suburban and rural. There are no solutions, that are no affordable public means of transportation in the fly over states. That is where you live. The same is true in most big countries and small rural countries in the world. Before you blow out an argument like this go to Zambia, Romania, Venezuela, Sweden or Bulgaria. Find out what the world is really like. In those countries you can pay 60-80% of your income to your favorite big government. There is once again nothing to blame Mr. Wenstrup for, unless you can find a way to blame him for original sin, the Plague, WW II and the next eclipse. You are making all this up aren’t you?

So here is who you should vote for. An honest family man. One who never yells in public or attacks others. A man whose office door is open to his constituents, you can walk in and find him and talk. I have done it. A man who knows that people earn their money and should be allowed to spend it. A man who avoids public confrontations in an era when others seek them. He is honest and truly courageous, when all others were running away from the Republican Softball Field Shooting he was running to Rep. Scalise into the line of fire. He has a lot he can do, because he has worked to learn the skills, the fact that your advice and political sense is currently not in favor is no reason to personally attack such a good man. Vote for Rep. Brad Wenstrup, he is a good man who serves to help all. The six reasons are political nonsense.

Jerry Skinner

Milford, Ohio