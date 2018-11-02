Rick Houser: The written word gives me smiles

From my earliest memory forward I have looked each day to see this page. Even before I could read I still would look at the drawn pictures and figure out what was happening and in most cases I would smile. To have something as simple as this bring a smile to your face or just allow you to feel the feeling of happy was and still is a good thing to experience. I admit that this might be considered the weakest part of a newspaper but that can be argued. I loved them then and still do today. That is of course the funny page or also known as the comics.

My parents subscribed to a daily paper and from my earliest memories on a Cincinnati daily paper was delivered to our house. That is we got a daily paper but we didn’t get the Sunday edition which is a huge paper. I learned later on that it wasn’t available to Fruit Ridge Road until about 1970 at which time we did get that paper. It was such a special edition that the funnies were in color and each comic strip consisted of six to eight panels where the daily paper had only one page of comics and they only consisted of three panels and were in black and white. My grandma Benton would cut out the Sunday panel of Dennis the Menace and save them for us to read when we visited. This was a real highlight to me as not only in color but Dennis was a true Menace and I would laugh at his antics.

When the newspaper arrived it kind of went this way. My dad would pull out the front page or a section that then was referred to as the Valley page as it focused on news more in our area. Mom would want to read that also but while waiting for dad to finish she would read Erma Bombecks column while Ben would go straight to the sports page and Peg would look to the world news. I always went straight for the funny page and read it as fast as I could as the rest of the family would be ready to trade their section so they could read the comics also. I must say that my family have always been interested in the news and world events and enjoy the newspaper as the vehicle that delivered it. We all loved to read. I feel that the comics were what drew me into being interested in reading and what is going on from local to around the world.

To this day I start my morning with a walk to the end of our drive and pick up the morning edition and bring it back so that I can read through it as I enjoy my breakfast. I glance at the front page and lay out the sports page and look to the death notices and as the old joke goes if I don’t see my name in it I go on with reading the paper. After that cheerful glance I go to the comic page and read them. From Beetle Bailey to Peanuts, from Marmaduke to and from Blonde to Dennis the Menace. Many of the comic strips have been there even before I began reading them. Some such as Alley Oop and Lil Orphan Annie aren’t there anymore but I still recall them when they did. Some such as Calvin and Hobbs and The Family Circle have come and gone but oh boy they were good and would almost certainly bring a smile to your face.

I’m sure many of you are thinking why are you still wasting your time on such a childish subject as cartoon drawings and brief captions appearing over the characters heads? Well I have noticed and learned that by reading the funny pages you are also reading the pulse of the world. I mean if you read any of them at this time of year you will see fall colors and characters raking leaves and also wearing long sleeved shirts. The same holds true in the summer where the scenes are around the beach and the trees have green leaves and talk of vacations and school out for the summer set the background. I have noticed that the styles of hair and clothes change with the changing styles.

Most cartoon characters now carry and talk on their cell phones where they used to have the need of the old rotary dial telephones. (That is all but Dick Tracey who was way ahead of the times.) The topics in the comics follow along with what is happening around us all today. So in the morning if I look at the funny page I can see in a small bit what might be going on around me at his time and get to in most cases smile and when I smile I feel a little better and the day is just beginning. I noticed that a couple of years ago in Beetle Bailey that the creator added a soldier who is a computer tech. Why even Charlie Browns’ dog Snoopy has a cell phone.

Since our sense of humor is triggered by different items we see as humorous the funny pages have a variety of different ways to cause us to smile. However I have never understood just how Mary Worth or Steve Canyon can cause anyone to smile. They are written to be serious and to me I am not into serious when I begin my day. I am more into Dennis the Me3nace bothering good ole Mr. Wilson. Before you read what Dennis is going to say a smile is forming as you know whatever it is will upset George Wilson! It is the same when Lucy pulls the football away at the last second as Charlie Brown is running up to kick that ball. It happens every year and we know it is going to happen again but we more than likely are going to grin at least.

If you have stopped reading the paper or just the funny page take a little time out and read it again. It is amazing how interesting a page full of cartoons can be and in this day they are all in color. If you read them and only one cause you to smile it was worth it. Sometimes the cartoon is so true to things you have seen you just have to cut it out and keep it. Remember that to smile and feel a little bit happy is a healthy thing. So take that chance and read them and maybe even get healthier.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.