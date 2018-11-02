Moscow leaders asking voters to support new property taxes

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Voters in the village of Moscow are being asked to support a five-year, 7 mill levy this November.

Moscow currently has a five-year, 1 mill levy, which expires at the end of this year, as well as a five-year, 3-mill levy, which expires at the end of 2019.

The ballot title for the new tax ask reads: Tax Levy – Renewal – 1 Mill & Increase – 6 Mills Five Years.

Essentially, the village council is asking voters to approve the combination of a five-year, 1-mill levy, as well as a new five-year, 6 mill levy.

This all means that if the levy were to pass, voters would be paying 10-mills for 2019, and then 7-mills for years 2020 – 2023.

Currently, under the two existing levies, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 pays $122 each year.

If the levy passes, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay an estimated $350 for 2019, and then $245 a year for the remaining four years, after the 3 mill levy expires.

The proposed levy increase is the council’s attempt to offset the declining revenue Moscow has received from state cuts in the local government as well as from the coal-fired power plant William H. Zimmer Power Station, Dynegy Inc., which has seen its real estate – the building and property – devalued.

The state cut its local government fund by 50 percent, resulting in more than $20,000 in lost revenue, according to a fact sheet drafted by the village fiscal officer, Bill Gilpin.

Additionally, over the past three years, Moscow’s real estate tax revenue from Zimmer has fallen by more than $208,000, according to the fact sheet.

The assessed value of coal-fired power plants like Zimmer have been in a steady decline, which follows a national trend of declining values of coal-fired power plants.

In fact, many states are switching to natural gas, which is more abundant and cheaper to use, and renewable, less polluting forms of energy such as solar and wind.

The latest report from the Department of Energy shows that for the second quarter of 2018, U.S. coal production was 3.7 percent less than the previous quarter and 3.4 percent lower than the second-quarter of 2017.

Gilpin explained the importance of the proposed tax increases for the village.

“Over the last few years, the village has already done everything that they can to make the right cuts, and still maintain the level of service that the residents are used to,” Gilpin said.

To that point, the village used to have two, full-time maintenance staff; now they have one.

The village also used to have a full-time village administrator; now they have a part-time village administrator.

“The village is getting extra years out of … the equipment that’s past their scheduled replacement,” Gilpin explained. “We’ve also been hit really hard with river bank erosion costs from the water being so high for so long this year. We have spent about $50,000 in river bank repairs, which was not in the budget.”

He added, “Not only has our revenue declined, but we’ve had some unexpected expenses as well.”

If the 7-mill levy passes, the village council, at this time, has no intentions of attempting to renew the 3-mill levy, according to Gilpin.