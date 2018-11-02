Great Oaks heads to the ballot to ask for levy support from voters

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Great Oaks Career Campuses is asking voters to support its levy request that’s on the upcoming November ballot.

The career-technical school district, which is made up of four Cincinnati-area campuses, has been around since 1970. Great Oaks Career Campuses provides career and technical training for high school students as well as adults.

The school is public, not private, and serves many students from around the county.

Great Oaks Career Campuses is seeking a renewal of its current tax levy of 2.7 mills for a continuing time, whereas the school district has been coming to voters every 10 years; the current levy was passed in November 2008.

“We will not have to go back to voters again, unless we want to raise our millage, and hopefully we don’t have to do that,” Joe Moon, dean of instruction for the Live Oaks Career Campus, said during a recent presentation to the Batavia Local Schools Board of Education. “We’ve actually had that millage for the past 30 years.”

The levy costs an area homeowner $5 per month, or $60 each year, per $100,000 in assessed value.

About 66 percent of Great Oaks Career Campuses’ current $64 million annual operating budget comes from the levy; that’s about $42 million.

State funding makes up 30 percent of the remaining budget, and federal funding contributes 4 percent.

If the levy doesn’t pass, Great Oaks Career Campuses would have to close, Moon said.

“It’s kind of a depressing thought; if it didn’t pass, then we would be out of business by the year 2021,” Moon said.

Moreover, if Great Oaks Career Campuses closed, affiliate school districts – there are 36 – would have to provide the programs individually, because the state requires all schools to provide career-technical education; this could come with a much higher price tag.

“We’d all be scrabbling for career-tech programs,” Moon said.

Moon shared many talking points during his presentation, including those on the value Great Oaks Career Campuses brings to the community, such as:

– For every dollar of local funding provided, Great Oaks puts $3 into the local economy.

– Adults who finished career training earned a 250 percent return on investment in the first five years after school.

– Job-ready skills training is of growing importance throughout the community.

The levy will also help Great Oaks Career Campuses update its Laurel Oaks and Live Oaks campuses; the Scarlet Oaks and Diamond Oaks campuses have already been renovated and updated within the last five years, according to Moon.