George Rooks: Weather sure changed in a hurry

Howdy folks–I was watching a program on television about rabbit hunting in Kentucky. The sound of the beagles running rabbits and barking brought back memories of the dogs I had years ago. That is one wonderful sound when the dogs are trailing a rabbit.

I got the grass mowed up the road for the ladies – there was about 8 acres. I think maybe that will be the last time this year. The weather has changed in a hurry. I thought about my truck and having the radiator checked. I will take it up to Scott’s garage on Monday to get the antifreeze checked for cold weather. It will be here before we are ready for zero degree weather. When I was a young fellar, I hoped for zero weather so I could go ice fishing. Now I don’t like zero degree weather.

I just got back from a volunteer meeting at the Senior Citizen‘s place above Batavia. The director for the volunteers this Kathy and she does a fine job. The Grange and Lions will give a Thanksgiving meal to a couple of families. One family will be in Monroe Township from the Grange and the other from the Lions Club to a family in Bethel. This is done each year. At Christmas both organizations will buy gifts for seniors. Paula and I get the wish list from each senior and deliver the gifts to the Claremont Senior Service Center above Batavia. The gifts are then delivered to the seniors.

I saw in the News Democrat that the Georgetown Lions Club is having a pancake breakfast on November 3 from 8 to 11 AM at the Country Inn Restaurant, 30 Sunset Blvd. in Georgetown. There will be pancakes, sausage or bacon, or you can get a half order of biscuits and gravy. They will have tea, coffee or soft drinks and tickets are $6 with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

I think it’s time to get birdseed. They were looking in the feeder today for bird seed so Mr. Carney here I come to get some birdseed. Carney’s mix there birdseed and it is good. The birds really eat it and don’t waste any. The squirrels are looking in the birdfeeders also.

The Bethel Lions Club is having their first pancake breakfast on November 3 starting at 7:30 to 10:30 AM the menu will be pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, milk and it is an all you can eat price of $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 or younger. Make sure you mark your calendar and everyone come.

Mr. Chester is doing fine. He likes to go outside in the evening and come in about 3 AM or when I get up to go to the bathroom. He lays on the foot of my bed until I get up and then he wants his breakfast.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .